Christian Pulisic scores in second-half stoppage time to cap Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 victory over Stuttgart. (Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE/REX)
By Steven Goff
Steven Goff
Reporter covering soccer (D.C. United, MLS, U.S. national teams, World Cup), plus some college basketball.

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams also have been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 in 3-2 victory over Everton

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Leicester City

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): played 90 in U-23s’ 2-1 victory at Leicester City

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-0 victory over Manchester City

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s at West Brom on Monday

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s at Newcastle on Monday

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: signing with Sporting Kansas City on Monday

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: entered in the 66th in U-23s’ 1-1 draw at Sunderland

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled

West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 3-2 victory over Wigan

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Norwich City

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Stoke City

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: entered in the 68th in 1-1 draw at Wycombe

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): played 73 in 2-2 draw at Blackpool

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): entered in the 78th in 0-0 draw with Aberdeen

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Hibernian

Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 90 (assist) in 3-0 victory over Hamilton

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Partick Thistle

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): entered in 79th (scored in 90+, assist) in 3-1 victory over Stuttgart for second league goal of the season, fifth in all competitions. This was his first Bundesliga appearance in five weeks. (transferring to Chelsea this summer)

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): played 73 in 0-0 draw with Augsburg

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): played 90 (assist) in 4-2 defeat at Werder Bremen

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): not in the 18

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): not in the 18

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 6-0 defeat at Bayern Munich

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Mainz

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): did not play in Cologne II’s 4-0 victory at Straelen

Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): did not play for Cologne II

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: played 90 in Hertha II’s 1-0 defeat at Fuerstenwalde

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 1-0 victory over St. Pauli II

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: did not play in Nurnberg II’s 2-0 defeat at Memmingen

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): not in the 18 for Bremen II’s 1-1 draw with Oldenburg

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18): did not play in Bayern II’s 2-0 defeat at Bayreuth

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): did not play in Freiburg II’s 1-0 defeat at Balingen

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 17): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: no match scheduled

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: no match scheduled

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: no match scheduled

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: vs. Dynamo Dresden, ppd.

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90+ (scored in 73rd) in 1-0 victory at Magdeburg

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 3-2 defeat at Darmstadt

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Ingolstadt

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Jahn Regensburg

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: entered in the 70th

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Erzgebirge Aue

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): not in the 18 for 4-0 defeat to Hamburg

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played the first 18 minutes (injured) in 3-0 victory over Zwickau

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90

Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: entered in the 84th

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Hallescher

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 victory over Cannes

Feminine Division 1

Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Bordeaux

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90

Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: entered in the 84th

Lille forward Hannah Diaz: played 90 in 1-0 cup semifinal victory at Paris

Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: entered in the 88th

Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: not in the 18

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 17): playing for U-19s

Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): playing for U-20s

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled

Logroño defender Claire Falknor: no match scheduled

Logroño defender Cami Privett: no match scheduled

Segunda Division

Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): playing for U-19s

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Ajax

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at VVV

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): vs. AZ Alkmaar II on Monday

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Utrecht II

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 4-0 victory at Eupen

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at Anderlecht

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: no match scheduled

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Farense

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): entered in the 84th in 2-2 draw with Copenhagen

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 76 in 2-1 defeat to Midtjylland

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18

AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 3-3 draw at Brondby

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: preseason

Damallsvenskan

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: played 90 in 2-2 cup draw with Kristianstad

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 3-0 cup victory over Linkoping

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: not in the 18

Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: played 90

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: not in the 18 for 7-0 cup victory over Hammarby

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: not in the 18 for 2-1 cup victory over Kalmar

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18 for 5-0 cup victory over Jitex

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: entered in the 76th in 3-1 victory at Austria Wien

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 4-2 victory over Trencin

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: did not start in 2-2 draw at Hapoel Hadera

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: vs. Bnei Yehuda on Monday

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Gangwon

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 42nd in 2-1 victory at Newell’s Old Boys

BOLIVIA

Primera Division

Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Oriente Petrolero

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Cruz Azul

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Toluca

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Leon

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: entered in the 59th in 2-2 draw with Santos Laguna

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Monterrey

Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Queretaro

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat at Club America