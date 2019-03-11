Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams also have been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 in 3-2 victory over Everton
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Leicester City
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): played 90 in U-23s’ 2-1 victory at Leicester City
Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-0 victory over Manchester City
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s at West Brom on Monday
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s at Newcastle on Monday
Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: signing with Sporting Kansas City on Monday
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: entered in the 66th in U-23s’ 1-1 draw at Sunderland
Women’s Super League
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled
West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 3-2 victory over Wigan
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Norwich City
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Stoke City
Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: entered in the 68th in 1-1 draw at Wycombe
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): played 73 in 2-2 draw at Blackpool
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): entered in the 78th in 0-0 draw with Aberdeen
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Hibernian
Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 90 (assist) in 3-0 victory over Hamilton
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Partick Thistle
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): entered in 79th (scored in 90+, assist) in 3-1 victory over Stuttgart for second league goal of the season, fifth in all competitions. This was his first Bundesliga appearance in five weeks. (transferring to Chelsea this summer)
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): played 73 in 0-0 draw with Augsburg
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): played 90 (assist) in 4-2 defeat at Werder Bremen
Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): not in the 18
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): not in the 18
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured)
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 6-0 defeat at Bayern Munich
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Mainz
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)
Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): did not play in Cologne II’s 4-0 victory at Straelen
Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): did not play for Cologne II
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: played 90 in Hertha II’s 1-0 defeat at Fuerstenwalde
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 1-0 victory over St. Pauli II
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: did not play in Nurnberg II’s 2-0 defeat at Memmingen
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): not in the 18 for Bremen II’s 1-1 draw with Oldenburg
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18): did not play in Bayern II’s 2-0 defeat at Bayreuth
Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): did not play in Freiburg II’s 1-0 defeat at Balingen
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 17): U-19 squad
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: no match scheduled
Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: no match scheduled
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: no match scheduled
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: vs. Dynamo Dresden, ppd.
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90+ (scored in 73rd) in 1-0 victory at Magdeburg
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 3-2 defeat at Darmstadt
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Ingolstadt
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Jahn Regensburg
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: entered in the 70th
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Erzgebirge Aue
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): not in the 18 for 4-0 defeat to Hamburg
3 Liga
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played the first 18 minutes (injured) in 3-0 victory over Zwickau
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90
Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: entered in the 84th
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Hallescher
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 victory over Cannes
Feminine Division 1
Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Bordeaux
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90
Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: entered in the 84th
Lille forward Hannah Diaz: played 90 in 1-0 cup semifinal victory at Paris
Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: entered in the 88th
Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: not in the 18
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled
SPAIN
La Liga
Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 17): playing for U-19s
Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): playing for U-20s
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled
Logroño defender Claire Falknor: no match scheduled
Logroño defender Cami Privett: no match scheduled
Segunda Division
Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): playing for U-19s
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Ajax
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at VVV
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): vs. AZ Alkmaar II on Monday
PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Utrecht II
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 4-0 victory at Eupen
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at Anderlecht
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: no match scheduled
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Farense
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): entered in the 84th in 2-2 draw with Copenhagen
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 76 in 2-1 defeat to Midtjylland
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18
AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 3-3 draw at Brondby
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: preseason
Damallsvenskan
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: played 90 in 2-2 cup draw with Kristianstad
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 3-0 cup victory over Linkoping
Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: not in the 18
Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: played 90
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: not in the 18 for 7-0 cup victory over Hammarby
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: not in the 18 for 2-1 cup victory over Kalmar
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18 for 5-0 cup victory over Jitex
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: entered in the 76th in 3-1 victory at Austria Wien
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 4-2 victory over Trencin
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: did not start in 2-2 draw at Hapoel Hadera
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: vs. Bnei Yehuda on Monday
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Gangwon
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 42nd in 2-1 victory at Newell’s Old Boys
BOLIVIA
Primera Division
Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Oriente Petrolero
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Cruz Azul
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Toluca
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Leon
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: entered in the 59th in 2-2 draw with Santos Laguna
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Monterrey
Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Queretaro
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat at Club America