

Christian Pulisic scores in second-half stoppage time to cap Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 victory over Stuttgart. (Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE/REX)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams also have been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 in 3-2 victory over Everton

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Leicester City

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): played 90 in U-23s’ 2-1 victory at Leicester City

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-0 victory over Manchester City

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s at West Brom on Monday

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s at Newcastle on Monday

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: signing with Sporting Kansas City on Monday

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: entered in the 66th in U-23s’ 1-1 draw at Sunderland

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled

West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 3-2 victory over Wigan

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Norwich City

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Stoke City

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: entered in the 68th in 1-1 draw at Wycombe

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): played 73 in 2-2 draw at Blackpool

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): entered in the 78th in 0-0 draw with Aberdeen

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Hibernian

Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 90 (assist) in 3-0 victory over Hamilton

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Partick Thistle

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): entered in 79th (scored in 90+, assist) in 3-1 victory over Stuttgart for second league goal of the season, fifth in all competitions. This was his first Bundesliga appearance in five weeks. (transferring to Chelsea this summer)

79': Christian Pulisic subbed on

84': Pulisic assists go-ahead goal

90+2': Pulisic seals victory with a goal



The 🇺🇸 came on and made a HUGE impact today for Dortmund 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/mWSRsrN4ir — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 9, 2019

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): played 73 in 0-0 draw with Augsburg

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): played 90 (assist) in 4-2 defeat at Werder Bremen

Welcome back! Breel Embolo puts Schalke ahead in his first start since November.



And Weston McKennie picks up his 4th assist of the season! @s04_us #AmerikanerAbroad 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1j3r4QfKGK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2019

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): not in the 18

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): not in the 18

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 6-0 defeat at Bayern Munich

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Mainz

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): did not play in Cologne II’s 4-0 victory at Straelen

Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): did not play for Cologne II

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: played 90 in Hertha II’s 1-0 defeat at Fuerstenwalde

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 1-0 victory over St. Pauli II

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: did not play in Nurnberg II’s 2-0 defeat at Memmingen

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): not in the 18 for Bremen II’s 1-1 draw with Oldenburg

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18): did not play in Bayern II’s 2-0 defeat at Bayreuth

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): did not play in Freiburg II’s 1-0 defeat at Balingen

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 17): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: no match scheduled

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: no match scheduled

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: no match scheduled

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: vs. Dynamo Dresden, ppd.

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90+ (scored in 73rd) in 1-0 victory at Magdeburg

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 3-2 defeat at Darmstadt

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Ingolstadt

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Jahn Regensburg

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: entered in the 70th

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Erzgebirge Aue

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): not in the 18 for 4-0 defeat to Hamburg

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played the first 18 minutes (injured) in 3-0 victory over Zwickau

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90

Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: entered in the 84th

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Hallescher

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 victory over Cannes

Feminine Division 1

Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Bordeaux

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90

Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: entered in the 84th

Lille forward Hannah Diaz: played 90 in 1-0 cup semifinal victory at Paris

Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: entered in the 88th

Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: not in the 18

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 17): playing for U-19s

Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): playing for U-20s

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled

Logroño defender Claire Falknor: no match scheduled

Logroño defender Cami Privett: no match scheduled

Segunda Division

Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): playing for U-19s

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Ajax

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at VVV

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): vs. AZ Alkmaar II on Monday

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Utrecht II

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 4-0 victory at Eupen

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at Anderlecht

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: no match scheduled

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Farense

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): entered in the 84th in 2-2 draw with Copenhagen

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 76 in 2-1 defeat to Midtjylland

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18

AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 3-3 draw at Brondby

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: preseason

Damallsvenskan

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: played 90 in 2-2 cup draw with Kristianstad

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 3-0 cup victory over Linkoping

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: not in the 18

Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: played 90

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: not in the 18 for 7-0 cup victory over Hammarby

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: not in the 18 for 2-1 cup victory over Kalmar

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18 for 5-0 cup victory over Jitex

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: entered in the 76th in 3-1 victory at Austria Wien

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 4-2 victory over Trencin

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: did not start in 2-2 draw at Hapoel Hadera

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: vs. Bnei Yehuda on Monday

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Gangwon

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 42nd in 2-1 victory at Newell’s Old Boys

BOLIVIA

Primera Division

Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Oriente Petrolero

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Cruz Azul

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Toluca

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Leon

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: entered in the 59th in 2-2 draw with Santos Laguna

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Monterrey

Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Queretaro

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat at Club America