

Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder, right, agreed to a deal with the New York Jets on Monday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Jamison Crowder has agreed to sign a deal with the New York Jets and intends to leave the Washington Redskins via free agency, according to the NFL Network and other reports. Teams and free agents could legally begin negotiating deals on Monday, but none will be official until the new league year starts Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The contract reportedly runs three years for $28.5 million with $17 million guaranteed. Crowder was a fourth-round pick of Washington’s in 2015 out of Duke, and he developed into a dynamic slot receiver known for his quickness and elusiveness. The Jets are focused on adding offensive weapons to help quarterback Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, and are still in the market for an upgrade at running back. Former Dolphins coach Adam Gase was hired to replace Todd Bowles as coach in January.

Crowder hoped to shine in 2018 as he developed an early relationship with Alex Smith, but that never quite played out during the regular season. The 5-foot-9, 177-pounder was rarely healthy, as a knee injury limited him to career-lows in games played (nine), catches (29) and receiving yards (388). The 25-year-old’s best season came in 2016, with 67 receptions for 847 yards and seven touchdowns.

Crowder clearly still had some interest on the open market, however, amid an uninspiring free agent class of wide receivers.

“People will want to delve into the injuries and all, but a lot of people think they can get a heck of a player,” FOX analyst Charles Davis previously said of Crowder. “Slot receiver, very intelligent, still young, also can return kicks for you. Health isn’t the only reason people get bounced. It hasn’t been catastrophic, just been dinged a bunch.

“When you look at the way offenses are run, slot receivers are a big deal. I think there’d be a bigger market for a guy like Jamison, where a lot of people say, ‘Hey, we need our offense to run, this might be one of the guys we can run it through.’ ”

The next man up in Washington would be 2018 seventh-round pick Trey Quinn. The SMU product made impressions early in his rookie year, but played just three games and eventually landed on injured reserve with a severely sprained ankle that lingered throughout the year. Quinn finished his first season with nine receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot, 200-pounder shadowed Crowder in an attempt to better learn the slot during preseason workouts, and is now poised to potentially replace the veteran if the Redskins don’t add another slot receiver in free agency or the draft.