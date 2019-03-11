

Bruno Fernando has recorded 20 double-doubles this season. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Maryland sophomore Bruno Fernando has been named an all-Big Ten first-team selection, the conference announced Monday. He is joined on the all-conference lists by Terps junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., a second-team selection, and forward Jalen Smith, who was named to the all-freshman team. Fernando also was recognized as an all-defensive team selection.

Fernando recorded 20 double-doubles in 31 regular season games for Maryland. Fernando was a force in the paint this season, averaging 14 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He’s one of just three players in the conference to average double figures in both categories; the others, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ and Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy, were also first-team selections.

Fernando returned for his sophomore season after testing the NBA draft waters last summer, and he showed significant improvement in his second year in College Park. Last week, Fernando was named one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in college basketball.

Cowan is Maryland’s leading scorer with 15.9 points per game and ranked eighth in scoring in the conference. He began to struggle offensively at end of January but returned to form late in the season. In the finale against Minnesota, Cowan scored 21 points on 8-for-17 shooting with five assists. Cowan is the lone upperclassman in Maryland’s eight-man rotation. Last season, Cowan was named to the conference’s third team and earned a spot on the all-defensive team.

Smith, the 6-foot-10 freshman from Baltimore, had an up-and-down freshman campaign but showed frequent flashes of ability. He notched four double-doubles, including one in a recent game against Minnesota (19 points and 11 rebounds). Maryland is 10-0 when Smith scores at least 15 points.

The Terrapins earned the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten tournament and will begin play in Chicago on Thursday, facing either Nebraska or Rutgers.

Purdue’s Matt Painter won Big Ten coach of the year honors. His team finished the conference schedule 16-4 and earned a share of the regular season title. Purdue will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston was named Big Ten player of the year, and Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis was selected as the conference’s freshman of the year. Winston and Brazdeikis were selected for those awards by both coaches and media members. Coaches also voted Penn State’s Josh Reaves as the defensive player of the year and Michigan’s Xavier Tillman as the sixth man of the year.

All-conference teams:

First team (coaches): Carsen Edwards (Purdue)*, Cassius Winston (Michigan State)*, Bruno Fernando (Maryland), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Lamar Stevens (Penn State)

Second team (coaches): Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan), Anthony Cowan Jr. (Maryland), Romeo Langford (Indiana), Jordan Murphy (Minnesota), Zavier Simpson (Michigan)

Third team (coaches): Jordan Bohannon (Iowa), Amir Coffey (Minnesota), Tyler Cook (Iowa), James Palmer Jr. (Nebraska), Nick Ward (Michigan State)

***

First team (media): Carsen Edwards (Purdue)*, Cassius Winston (Michigan State)*, Bruno Fernando (Maryland), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Jordan Murphy (Minnesota)

Second team (media): Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan), Tyler Cook (Iowa), Anthony Cowan Jr. (Maryland), Zavier Simpson (Michigan), Lamar Stevens (Penn State)

Third team (media): Amir Coffey (Minnesota), Romeo Langford (Indiana), Juwan Morgan (Indiana), James Palmer Jr. (Nebraska), Nick Ward (Michigan State)

***

All-freshman team (coaches): Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Romeo Langford (Indiana), Jalen Smith (Maryland), Joe Wieskamp (Iowa)

All-defensive team (coaches): Nojel Eastern (Purdue), Bruno Fernando (Maryland), Matt McQuaid (Michigan State), Josh Reaves (Penn State), Zavier Simpson (Michigan)

*Denotes unanimous selection

