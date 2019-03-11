

Ja Morant and Murray State have claimed their spot in the NCAA tournament bracket. (Sam Owens/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

March Madness began in earnest over the weekend as four teams secured their NCAA tournament tickets by winning conference championships. More will follow throughout the week until the 68-team field is announced Sunday evening, but until then, here’s a look at the teams that already are dancing.

BRADLEY

Missouri Valley champion

Record: 20-14

The Braves overcame an 18-point second-half deficit against Northern Iowa — the largest comeback in Missouri Valley title-game history — to secure their first NCAA tournament berth since a Sweet 16 run in 2006. Coach Brian Wardle has taken to wearing bright red loafers this season, a gift from his wife, and Bradley has yet to lose a game when he’s worn his Big Dance-appropriate footwear.

GARDNER-WEBB

Big South champion

Record: 23-11

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are making their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance, and it’s almost entirely the work of senior forward DJ Laster, who scored 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting in Gardner-Webb’s upset of Radford in the Big South title game. The 6-foot-6 Laster is the tallest starter for the Bulldogs, one of the shortest teams in the nation (ranking 345th out of 353 Division I teams, according to Ken Pomeroy).

LIBERTY

Atlantic Sun champion

Record: 28-6

Back in the tournament for the fourth time in program history, the Flames also seem certain of avoiding a No. 16 seed for the first time after posting a school-record victory total. Liberty ranked in the top 10 nationally in both free throw percentage (77.9) and two-point field goal percentage (56.9). Leading scorer Scottie James paced that effort by making 71.3 percent of his two-point shots.

MURRAY STATE

Ohio Valley champion

Record: 27-4

The NCAA tournament gives us at least one more chance to see scintillating Racers guard Ja Morant in action before he likely departs for the NBA (some draft experts peg him as the No. 2 prospect in the nation behind Duke’s Zion Williamson). Averaging 24.6 points and a national-best 10 assists per game, Morant’s highlight-reel dunks have become the stuff of legend.

