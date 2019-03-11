

Le'Veon Bell is among the biggest names to watch this week. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

The NFL’s free agency negotiating window begins Monday, with deals becoming official at 4 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, when the league year begins. Agreements are expected to come quickly in the days and hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon; follow along for updates on all the news and buzz.

What to know:

Le’Veon Bell was AWOL all of the 2018 season, preferring to bet on himself in free agency rather than submit to a Steelers franchise tag for a second straight season. Where will he land? Washington Post contributor John Clayton sees the Texans, the Jets or possibly the Ravens as likely landing spots for Bell.

The Raiders made clear their acquisition of star wideout Antonio Brown wasn’t the end of their offseason wheeling and dealing. On Sunday afternoon, they reportedly reached an agreement on a trade that would send offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele, whom Oakland was considering releasing, to the Jets for a fifth-round pick, according to ESPN. In addition to Osemele, the Jets would get the Raiders’ sixth-round draft pick through Chicago.

Among the most intriguing free agents is Nick Foles, the Super Bowl LII MVP for the Philadelphia Eagles. Like Bell, he’s betting on himself, paying $2 million to void the Eagles’ $20 million option and reach free agency. According to reports out of Philly, Foles is expected to sign with the Jaguars, who’ve decided that it’s time to move on from Blake Bortles.

The Giants created a buzz last week when they declined to use a franchise tag on Landon Collins, allowing the 25-year-old to hit the free agent market. It’s a curious move, given that he’s one of three NFL safeties named to the Pro Bowl three times in their first four seasons. The Chiefs’ Eric Berry received the most lucrative safety contract in NFL history in 2010 and again in 2017. Another, Earl Thomas, was made the league’s highest-paid safety by the Seahawks in 2014. Collins’s resume? He is the only player in the NFL with at least 400 tackles and 30 passes defended since 2015 and the only safety in the league to record at least 95 tackles in each of the past four seasons.

Speaking of Thomas, one of the Legion of Boom stars will hit the market, with Richard Sherman, his former Seahawks teammate, hoping to recruit him for the 49ers. Although Sherman thought Thomas more likely to land with the Cowboys, Dallas hs five big-contract players in need of extensions. Thomas wants $15 million a year, according to Clayton, but could take less to end up with San Francisco.

The Saints have 17 unsigned players, including Mark Ingram, the running back who had so much success when used in tandem with Alvin Kamara and in Sean Payton’s gadget plays. He’s has remained productive, is close to Kamara and the Saints would love to have him back. The issue for the Saints will be money.

The biggest moves:

March 10: The Steelers ended the misery of disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown , agreeing to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Raiders for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft. With the deal, Brown will receive the new contract he had been seeking, a three-year deal that The Post’s Mark Maske reports will pay him a maximum of about $54 million and includes $30.125 million in guaranteed money. The Steelers will have to deal with a $21 million dead-money salary-cap charge, more than any other team is paying a receiver who is on its roster.

Safety landed with the Rams on a two-year deal after his release by the Ravens. March 8: The Patriots acquired defensive end Michael Bennett and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick from the Eagles in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

The Cardinals sent a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to the Steelers for offensive tackle . March 7: The Redskins made a move at quarterback, a necessity after Alex Smith’s leg injury, acquiring Case Keenum from the Broncos. They’ll send a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft to Denver, with the Broncos sending a seventh-round pick in that draft to Washington. Denver has reworked Keenum’s contract so it will pay him a $500,000 restructuring bonus and will take on $3.5 million of Keenum’s salary. The Redskins will also pay Keenum $3.5 million.

The Buccaneers avoided using a franchise on offensive tackle , agreeing to a three-year deal with him. March 1: The Eagles kept defensive end Brandon Graham, a key part of Jim Schwartz’s defense, with a three-year deal.

