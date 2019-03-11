

The Redskins are trying to strike a deal with former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley, who is considered to be the best inside linebacker available in free agency. A person familiar with Washington’s pursuit of Mosley, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Redskins are making a push to sign him.

One barrier to a deal, however, is finding enough salary cap space to make the move. Washington went into Monday with just $13.3 million of available cap room according to the site Over The Cap -- this after trading for Denver quarterback Case Keenum last Friday. The NFL Network reported Monday that the Redskins are attempting to trade linebackers Mason Foster and Zach Brown to free cap space. One person with knowledge of Foster’s thinking said the linebacker would not be surprised by the trade. Brown said last season that he did not expect to return to the Redskins this year.

Mosley, 26, is one of two top defensive players Washington is expected to pursue, the other being Giants safety Landon Collins. Both played at Alabama -- a school from which several Redskins players have come. Mosley is a four-time Pro Bowl selection. He would be an upgrade for Washington, which could potentially pair him with another talented former Alabama player in Reuben Foster, who is currently on the Commissioner Exempt list following his two arrests for domestic violence last year.

Mosley would be expensive, however, with some estimates suggesting he could get as much as $16 million per year in free agency. The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander, which could drive Mosley’s price up even more.

