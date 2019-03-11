

Toronto rapper Friyie released a single called "Ovechkin." (YouTube) (Friyie/Friyie)

One night last summer, Toronto rapper Friyie was in the studio freestyling to a rhyme scheme with the word “blessing” when inspiration struck in the form of Stanley Cup champion Alex Ovechkin. Friyie proceeded to rhyme the Capitals captain’s surname with the words investing, collection, protection, best friend and even The Jetsons, among others, on what would become the three-minute single “Ovechkin.”

“I’m very familiar with Ovechkin; it kinda just rolled off the tongue neatly,” Friyie (pronounced Free-Yay) wrote in an email to The Post.

“Ovechkin” was released in November and is one of the songs featured on Friyie’s new album “ANF: Ain’t Nothing Free.” The music video for the single, which was written about by the Capitals blog Russian Machine Never Breaks, features the 24-year-old artist rapping at an ice rink in Toronto while sporting a red Ovechkin Capitals jersey and later cruising the Las Vegas Strip, not far from where Washington clinched its first title in franchise history last June. Friyie raps about “skating like Ovechkin,” but that’s the only hockey reference on the track, which includes some explicit language.

“The record is definitely a metaphor for [Friyie’s] jewelry, but Ovechkin being the prolific hockey player that he is, one of the best hockey players of all-time, it just fit,” said Catch Carter, who has produced more than a dozen songs for Friyie, including “Ovechkin.”

“It matched the flow that he had.”

“There’s multiple meanings,” Friyie said of the single. “'Skating like Ovechkin’ is a phrase I use when doing things with finesse or class. I skate through adversity and obstacles like Ovechkin. … What better way than to skate like a champion?”

Perhaps Friyie’s biggest claim to fame is the song “Money Team,” which Floyd Mayweather Jr. used as his entrance music for a news conference in Toronto ahead of the former boxer’s August 2017 fight with Conor McGregor.

Friyie, whose parents are from Ghana, was born and raised in Toronto and played hockey in middle school before focusing on his music. He roots for the Maple Leafs and said Toronto star Auston Matthews and his hometown team might get a shout-out on a future album, but he’s also a hockey fan in general. He called the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run “special.”

“It’s a part of our culture in Toronto,” Friyie said. “Every time I would turn on the hockey highlights I would always hear Ovechkin’s name, which stuck with me.”

“It’s Canada, right?” Catch Carter said. “Canada is a hockey country. Everyone knows a little bit about hockey or is a die-hard hockey fan.”

This isn’t the first time Ovechkin’s name has been featured in a rap song. His name is also dropped in Trey Songz and J. Cole’s “Can’t Get Enough” and Action Bronson’s “Pouches of Tuna."

