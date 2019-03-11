

Virginia's Tony Bennett is named ACC coach of the year for a second straight season and for the fourth time since taking over the program in 2009. (Steve Helber)

Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett was selected ACC coach of the year for a second consecutive season, the conference announced Monday, highlighting multiple individual honors for the regular season co-champions and top seed in this week’s ACC tournament.

Bennett directed the Cavaliers (28-2, 16-2 ACC) to their fourth first-place finish in the conference in six seasons. It was Bennett’s fourth coach of the year nod since taking over the program in 2009.

Cavaliers guard-forward De’Andre Hunter and guard Kyle Guy were named all-ACC first team in voting among the conference’s 15 head coaches and 55 media members. Hunter also was voted ACC defensive player of the year, marking the second straight season a Virginia player has received the award and fourth in five seasons.

Guy led Virginia in scoring (15.3) during the regular season, and his 93 three-pointers were the most by an ACC player this season. The junior finished a tenth of a point ahead of Hunter in scoring. Hunter, sophomore, led Virginia in three-point field goal percentage (47.3).

[NCAA tournament bracket projection: UNC is a No. 1 seed]

Point guard Ty Jerome was named to the ACC second team.

Hunter is a projected NBA lottery pick who by all accounts will declare for the draft following this season. Jerome is projected in the late first to early second round, but it’s unclear if he will declare.

Duke’s Zion Williamson, almost certain to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, was selected ACC player of the year and freshman of the year. Joining Williamson, Guy and Hunter on the first team were the Blue Devils freshman forward RJ Barrett, a projected top three pick, and North Carolina senior forward Cam Johnson.

The Cavaliers open ACC tournament play Thursday in the quarterfinals at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. They are seeking a second straight ACC tournament championship and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Devils were the only team to beat Virginia during the regular season, sweeping the two-game series. Duke is the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament behind No. 2 North Carolina, which finished with the same conference record as the Cavaliers but lost to Virginia in the teams’ only regular season meeting.

Read more from The Post:

Virginia basketball clinches ACC title share, but honoring Jack Salt was ‘more important’

These conference tournaments could squeeze the March Madness bubble

He’s a top-10 scorer in NCAA basketball history — after Mom cracked down on fadeaways

Adidas officials and aspiring agent receive prison sentences in basketball corruption trial