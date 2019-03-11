

Should absolutely everything be considered to make the Lakers a better team? (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

During Saturday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy declared that struggling Los Angeles needs to consider every option for improving its personnel, and he wasn’t kidding around. He even suggested that trading a certain four-time MVP and first-year Laker should at least be “on the table.”

“They have to rebuild this roster, right?” Van Gundy said. “And to me, it could be a trade for an Anthony Davis, or I think they need to explore trading LeBron, for getting as much as they can.”

That would be LeBron James, of course. After eight straight NBA Finals appearances, including three championships with the Heat and Cavaliers, James signed last summer with the Lakers for four years and approximately $154 million, but his inaugural Los Angeles campaign has taken some disastrous turns.

After losing to Boston on Saturday, its seventh defeat in eight games, Los Angeles entered Sunday 30-36, eight games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. But it has hardly been all the fault of James, who missed 18 games with a groin injury. Several of the team’s important young players have also had medical issues, and the veterans brought in this offseason have played poorly for the most part.

However, that was Van Gundy’s point: The Lakers’ widespread problems merit the consideration of a potentially radical solution. Nevertheless, his suggestion that a James trade should be explored brought an incredulous reaction from ESPN co-analyst Mark Jackson, who asked, “Seriously, what are you doing?”

“You’ve got to get on the right timeline,” Van Gundy replied, appearing to refer to the fact that, at 34, James is much older than the other prominent Lakers and may be starting his inevitable career downturn. Van Gundy, who coached the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets before becoming a national media voice in 2007, wondered aloud why the Lakers would not prefer to trade James to, say, the Los Angeles Clippers and gain enough salary cap flexibility to have “a better chance to get [Kevin] Durant or Kawhi Leonard.”

That had Jackson saying flatly, “Okay, LeBron James is not getting traded.”

“You’ve got to put everything on the table,” Van Gundy retorted.

Before long, ESPN announcer Mike Breen jumped in and supported Jackson’s position, saying of a potential trade of James, “Bottom line, there’s no way that’s happening.” Meanwhile, Jackson was trying to point out that such a trade would represent a bad “business decision” for the Lakers, as dumping James after one season would send an off-putting message to future high-profile free agents.

Jeff Van Gundy says the Lakers should consider trading LeBron over the summer 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yVPGmujBs8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2019

James’s contract does not include a no-trade clause, which by NBA rules can only be attained by players with at least four years of service with the team drawing up the deal, as well as with at least eight total years in the league.

So, while the Lakers can trade James, it is extremely unlikely that they would do so, as Jackson and Breen pointed out, unless he was on board with the move. Otherwise, the team probably would earn the very public scorn of the league’s most influential player and project an even greater image of instability than it already had in recent years, before Lakers icon Magic Johnson was installed as team president with a promise of luring elite players.

The arrival of James helped fulfill part of that promise, and the Lakers made a strong push to pair him with the Pelicans’ Davis before the NBA trade deadline in February. That attempt failed and in the process may have alienated the Lakers’ core of young talent, all of which was reportedly dangled in various offers to New Orleans.

That saga has been part of a surprisingly disappointing season in Los Angeles, one that has James set to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2004-05 and has helped give the Lakers the NBA’s worst record over the past six seasons. (Yes, worse than the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Knicks.)

In that sense, the Lakers could have reason to feel that nothing they have tried of late has worked, up to and including the acquisition of James. With his advice on how to move forward, though, Van Gundy offered what can only be viewed as one of the more scorching hot takes of the weekend.

“You do whatever you have to do to get better,” he said during ESPN’s telecast.

“You need a day off,” Jackson replied.

