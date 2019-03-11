

Serena Williams receives medical attention after she retired in the second set of her match against Garbine Muguruza. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today Sports)

Suffering from what was described as a viral illness, Serena Williams retired from a match Sunday against Garbine Muguruza at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Williams said she was feeling “extreme dizziness and extreme fatigue,” but expressed an intention to compete at the Miami Open later this month.

Still seeking her first tournament title since returning in 2018 from a long layoff that included a difficult childbirth, the 37-year-old Williams showed excellent form at the start of Sunday’s match. Following up on a strong showing Friday against Victoria Azarenka, the 23-time Grand Slam winner took a 3-0 lead over Muguruza, but lost the next six games and the first set.

During the changeover between sets, Williams called for a trainer, whose examination included a blood-pressure check, per reports. Williams went back on the court, but after losing the first game of the second set she went back to her chair and called again for a trainer before retiring with a 6-3, 1-0, third-round loss.

Serena pulls the plug 🔌@GarbiMuguruza defeats Serena Williams 6-3, 1-0 (Ret.)



Stay tuned for further updates #BNPPO19

“Before the match, I did not feel great, and then it just got worse with every second; extreme dizziness and extreme fatigue,” Williams said in a statement posted by the tournament. “By the score, it might have looked like I started well, but I was not feeling at all well physically. I will focus on getting better and start preparing for Miami.”

According to reports, Williams looked increasingly sluggish and became visibly frustrated as the first set wore on. Coming into Indian Wells as the WTA’s 10th-ranked player, she lost power on her serve and did not appear to be moving with her usual agility.

“Yeah, at the end of the first set, I felt that maybe she wasn’t feeling well,” said Muguruza (via the Palm Springs Desert Sun), who is ranked 20th. A two-time Grand Slam singles winner, the 25-year-old Spaniard now has a 3-3 record against Williams including a win in the 2016 French Open final and a loss in the 2015 Wimbledon final, but she said this victory didn’t come with the usual sense of triumph.

“It’s really a weird feeling, because I don’t feel like I won the match point and [heard], ‘Well done, good match,’" she said. “It was just like, ‘Man, we’ll play next time.’

"I think I played well one set. I’m going to take the positive side of that.”

👀👀👀@GarbiMuguruza takes the first set 6-3 over Serena.



Serena calling for trainer #BNPO19

Williams has not won a tournament since defeating her sister Venus in the final of the 2017 Australian Open. She played in that event while pregnant, then took the rest of the year off and made a halting return to action in 2018.

One Grand Slam title short of Margaret Court’s record of 24, Williams made the finals last year of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, only to lose to Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka, respectively. Williams reached the quarterfinals of the Aussie Open in January before losing to Karolina Pliskova in three sets and hadn’t played competitively since then before arriving at Indian Wells and defeating Azarenka.

