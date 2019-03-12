

De'Andre Hunter and top-seeded Virginia opens the ACC tournament on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports)

The ACC tournament begins on Tuesday and concludes Saturday night, with all games broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2. (The full schedule is below.)

Virginia earned the top seed after finishing 16-2 in the conference. The Cavaliers shared first place with North Carolina, which is the No. 2 seed by virtue of Virginia winning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Duke is the No. 3 seed, and it’s unclear if freshman phenom Zion Williamson will play after missing the final five games of the regular season with a right knee sprain suffered less than a minute into an 88-72 loss to the Tar Heels on Feb. 20. The Blue Devils are the only team to have beaten Virginia this season.

Florida State secured the No. 4 seed and final double bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals by beating Virginia Tech in overtime, 73-64, on Tuesday night.

The tournament has had a different champion in four straight years: Virginia last year, preceded by Duke, North Carolina and Notre Dame. The last five ACC finals have featured some combination of those four teams, with Miami in 2013 the last outsider to crash the final.

[NCAA tournament bracket projection: One new top seed and seven games to watch]

First round, Tuesday

Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest, noon, ESPN

The teams split the regular season series, with the Demon Deacons winning the most recent matchup, 76-75, on Feb. 26. Wake Forest has lost three in a row and four of five heading into the ACC tournament amid speculation about Coach Danny Manning’s job security. Miami enters having lost three of four in a rebuilding season under Coach Jim Larranaga.

Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame, approx. 2 p.m., ESPN

The inexperienced Fighting Irish lost seven in a row to close an injury-plagued regular season. Their last win came against the Yellow Jackets, 69-59, on Feb. 10. Georgia Tech won the first meeting, 63-61, on Jan. 22 at McCamish Pavilion and has some momentum heading into the ACC tournament with consecutive victories to finish the regular season.

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN

The Eagles took a step back under fifth-year coach Jim Christian, whose seven ACC wins last season were the most for the program since 2012-13. This season Boston College won five conference games, including its only meeting with the Panthers, 66-57, on Feb. 12 at Conte Forum. Pittsburgh ended a 13-game losing streak by beating Notre Dame in the regular season finale, 56-53, on Saturday.

[NCAA tournament field: Who's in]

Second round, Wednesday

Game 4: No. 8 N.C. State vs. No. 9 Clemson, noon, ESPN

The Wolfpack won the only meeting between the teams, 69-67, on Jan. 26, but Clemson closed the regular season winning four of five. Its only loss in that span came against North Carolina. The Tigers have the ACC’s third leading scorer in Marcquise Reed, who averaged 19.4 points per game. Only Duke’s RJ Barrett (23.4) and Williamson (21.6) averaged more during the regular season. Both teams are near the fringes of the NCAA tournament field.

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Miami-Wake Forest winner, approx. 2 p.m., ESPN

Hokies Coach Buzz Williams has indicated starting point guard Justin Robinson will not play in the ACC tournament. The senior had missed nine straight games with a foot injury before receiving a ceremonial start on Friday night, playing one second in a victory over Miami. Robinson, a Manassas native, is the program’s career leader in assists. The Post’s Patrick Stevens projects Virginia Tech as a 5 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech-Notre Dame winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

The Cardinals had been among the most surprising teams in the ACC until blowing a 23-point second-half lead in a devastating 71-69 loss to visiting Duke on Feb. 12. It was the largest comeback for the Blue Devils under Coach Mike Krzyzewski, and since then Louisville has been in a tailspin, dropping five of seven to end the regular season under first-year coach Chris Mack. The Post’s Patrick Stevens projects Louisville as a 7 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Boston College-Pittsburgh winner, approx. 9 p.m., ESPN2

The Orange lost four of five to finish the regular season in what has been an emotional few weeks for Coach Jim Boeheim, who was involved in a fatal automobile accident on Feb. 20 following a game at the Carrier Dome. The Hall of Fame coach, 74, struck Jorge Jimenez while trying to swerve to avoid the stalled vehicle Jimenez had been driving. Jimenez died a short time later at a nearby hospital. Boeheim is not being charged in the incident. The Post’s Patrick Stevens projects Syracuse as a 10 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State vs. Game 5 winner, approx. 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 11: No. 3 Duke vs. Game 7 winner, approx. 9 p.m., ESPN

Semifinals, Friday

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, approx. 9 p.m., ESPN

Final, Saturday

Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

