

Bradley Beal posted a highlight reel dunk over the Kings' De'Aaron Fox during the Wizards' win Monday night. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Make no mistake, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal loves his step back jumper. For years, he’s crafted this skill inside closed gymnasiums and this reputation move has even inspired a YouTube tutorial. Just last week, when a credentialed member of the media dared to juxtapose Beal with rookie sensation Luka Doncic and his knack for the step back, the two-time all-star cheekily took offense.

“My s--- 's better,” Beal said, smirking down at the questioner.

While Beal may always operate with artistry and technique on the perimeter, these days he’s also admiring his work inside the paint.

On Monday night when Beal learned that he’d padded his career-high dunk total to 52, he acknowledged the feat with another colorful phrase.

“Big man s---,” he proclaimed.

Though Beal has a ways to go before catching the NBA’s best big man — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the league with 240 dunks as of Monday — he has climbed up the dunk ladder with flair.

Before the game against the Sacramento Kings, Beal took to social media and posted a photo of himself in mid flight about to dunk over Dallas Mavericks’ 7-foot-1 center Salah Mejri. Then later in the night, Beal added another highlight with a breakaway double-clutch slam in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 121-115 win. The flashy play, in the midst of logging nearly 39 minutes, seemed to impress Beal, who mimicked the move while heading back on defense.

Beal’s embrace of going strong inside and playing with a big-man’s mentality has more meaning than just putting on a show.

With 362 free throw attempts this season, Beal, who averages 5.4 free throws per game, needs just two more to set another career high from the charity stripe. Although he has 15 more games to reach the mark, Beal will certainly get his pair some time Wednesday night when the Wizards (28-39) host the Orlando Magic. To Beal, his surge in dunks correlates to his increased free throw attempts. When he goes to the rim hard, there’s a greater chance that defenders will cower.

“One thing I did tell myself, is that I have to start dunking more to get fouls,” Beal said. “To kind of get guys to second guess when they are jumping, bigs included. I think if you punch a few of them, then guys will start respecting you, and not jumping and moving out of the way.”

Although his double-clutch dunk came on an uncontested break, Beal went to the foul line eight times against the Kings. Half of those attempts came in the fourth quarter, in which the Wizards needed every point and every late stop to hold off Sacramento. While the Kings actually won the quarter, 34-31, Washington closed the game on a 10-3 run that included two free throws from Beal.

“That’s another area where he’s been able to grow,” Coach Scott Brooks said of Beal. “The great players can take over in one quarter and a lot of times they do it in the fourth quarter. He was, once again like many times this year, he made big shots after big shots and big plays and stepped up and made his free throws.”

Four of the seven games in which Beal has attempted his most foul shots this season have come in February and March — at a time when his responsibilities as the team’s last standing all-star have expanded. As the leader, Beal has the ball in his hands more than everyone else. On Monday, he attempted 20 field goals, six more than the next closest teammate. Still, he’s been cognizant of making the touches count by attacking and forcing the whistle.

Beal hasn’t reached the status of Houston’s James Harden, who leads the league with 11.3 free throw attempts per game, but he believes his aggressive actions have been regarded by officials.

“They reward those who are aggressive and those who don’t complain,” Beal said. “So I just try to mingle the two. Granted they are not perfect, we are not perfect, but for the most part when they see guys being super aggressive and attacking the basket, they usually respect that and give them the call.”

