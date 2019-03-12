

Championship-level basketball is a far cry from what we have been seeing from Golden State as of late. (Jeff Chiu)

Let’s cut to the chase: the super-duper team of the NBA, the Golden State Warriors, looks vulnerable after losing 115-111 to the Phoenix Suns, a 15-52 team which had lost 17 straight. It’s not just that loss that puts their title hopes in jeopardy, it is also the 23-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. And the 20-point loss to the Toronto Raptors without Kawhi Leonard. And the 26-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. And the 33-point loss to the Boston Celtics. And the 21-point loss to the Houston Rockets. And the 22-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. And the 28-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That’s seven losses by 20 or more points this season, a resume item no team has overcome to win a title in the same year.

As you would expect, tempers are flaring. Klay Thompson called out the home crowd on Monday for its lack of energy. Coach Steve Kerr appears to be at his wit’s end with Draymond Green. And Kevin Durant reportedly made his way to the locker room on Sunday with an expletive-laden tirade before declaring, “We need to be playing championship-level basketball.”

Championship-level basketball is a far cry from what we have been seeing from Golden State as of late. Over the last 10 games, the Warriors are being outscored by 3.6 net points per 100 possessions, the fifth-worst mark in the league. Sure, they beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 on Friday behind Thompson’s game-high 39 points, 27 of those in the first half, but that’s been the exception more than the norm.

At the player level, the team’s efficiency is waning, especially among its superstars.

Stephen Curry, a two-time MVP, has seen a decline in his overall game. Since leading the league in box-score plus-minus -- a box score estimate of the points per 100 possessions a player contributed above a league-average player, translated to an average team -- in 2015-16 (12.5) he now ranks 12th (5.9 BPM). His true shooting percentage has also dropped from a league-high 67.5 percent in 2017-18 to 64.3 percent this season. Durant’s box-score plus-minus (4.0) and true shooting percentage (62.5 percent) is at a an eight-year low. Thompson is hitting 40 percent of his three-point attempts, his lowest success rate since 2012-13. Green, the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-defensive team member, is on the court for 107 points against per 100 possessions, his worst individual defensive rating ever. And opponents continue to target center DeMarcus Cousins, signed this offseason, in the pick-and-roll and in isolation, taking advantage of a healing Achilles tendon that required surgery.

“Guys are attacking me in the pick-and-roll. It’s obvious,” Cousins told the Athletic’s Anthony Slater in February. “I just gotta be ready for it, prepare for it. Then I just gotta stay out of [freaking] foul trouble.”



DeMarcus Cousins defending the pick-and-roll against Orlando. (NBA)

Green’s regression and Cousins weakness has the Warriors allowing 109.3 points per 100 possessions this season, 15th best in the NBA, signaling the team’s fourth year of decline in that category. Offense is obviously where the Warriors have made their mark on the NBA but this defensive decline could ultimately be what loses them their best shot at another title via home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs.



Golden State Warriors (NBA)

If the season ended today, the Warriors would be the No. 1 seed in the West with the San Antonio Spurs their first-round opponent. Under these circumstances, Golden State would be expected to win a seven-game series 80 percent of the time. The Warriors are expected to hold on to that spot for the remainder of the regular season with a 55-27 record. The Nuggets, however, are projected to finish not too far behind (53-29) as are the Houston Rockets (51-31), winners of nine straight games. Against those two opponents, with home-court advantage, Golden State could be expected to win a seven-game series 70 percent of the time against each. Yet if either the Nuggets or the Rockets have home-court over the Warriors, that series win rate drop to approximately 55 percent -- a huge difference for a team looking to join the Boston Celtics as the only franchise to reach the NBA Finals five times in a row with four championship rings to show for it.

It’s worth noting that Golden State, the favorite to win the 2019 NBA title, won a championship last season as a No. 2 seed, but needed seven games to get through Houston in the Western Conference finals. As noted however, home court advantage significantly improves the Warriors’ odds, so while it may feel like Golden State isn’t playing for anything of consequence in the regular season, how the stretch run shakes out will absolutely impact their title chances. With home court, the Warriors are prohibitive favorites. Without it? The Western Conference playoffs get a bit more interesting.

