

Michael Bennett plans to stay in the Patriots' locker room in the fall. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press File)

Well, this could be awkward.

One of the most visible advocates of social activism, a player who has sat during the national anthem to raise awareness of social injustice and written a book titled “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable,” is joining the NFL team with the closest ties to President Trump, the most vocal critic of player protests. Michael Bennett, the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, was traded Monday to the Patriots.

Bennett’s plan when the season opens? He’ll remain in the locker room for the anthem, an option players were given after negotiations with owners, rather than sitting or kneeling or raising a fist. “I explained to them that my integrity means everything,” he said, speaking of his new team Monday at Princeton University (via ESPN). “I think they respect that about me. They respect who I am as an individual.”

The Patriots knew that Bennett’s talent has been matched by passionate social activism throughout his career. He knows full well, too, that Coach Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft are friends with Trump. Bennett plans to talk to the coach and quarterback.

“I think it’s important not to run away from those conversations, or not hear their ideas about why they think the way they do,” he said. “I think it’s an opportunity for growth to have those conversations . . . If we don’t allow ourselves to have those conversations, we’re stunting our growth.”

And Patriots fans? How might they receive him? “Those conversations will present themselves,” Bennett said. “I think it’s going to be really unique.”

