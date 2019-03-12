

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Patrick Marleau, left, and Morgan Rielly celebrate Rielly’s goal against the Vancouver Canucks on March 6. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The NHL launched an investigation late Monday night after a homophobic slur was picked up by rink-side microphones earlier that evening during a game between the Maple Leafs and Lightning at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

As Tampa Bay successfully cleared the puck out of its zone in the second period of its 6-2 win, a homophobic slur was audible on Sportsnet’s broadcast. Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly appeared upset with referee Brad Meier over a play in the offensive zone, and was facing Meier when the remark was heard, though it is unclear if Rielly made the comment, or if it came from a different player or from off the ice.

“The NHL is aware of reports that a homophobic slur was used during the Maple Leafs-Lightning game,” the league wrote in a tweeted statement. “The league is investigating the incident and will have no further comment until this investigation is completed.”

“The club is aware of the reports surrounding a homophobic slur used during the Maple Leafs versus Lightning game on Monday night,” Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. “The issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club strongly condemns and takes very seriously. We are in communication with the NHL and are cooperating fully with their office.”

Toronto has been one of the NHL’s more active clubs supporting the “You Can Play” movement, which seeks to eradicate homophobia in sports. The team hosted a “You Can Play Night” on Feb. 25, when players appeared in a public service announcement denouncing homophobia, racism and sexism in hockey.

If you can play, you can play.



In celebration of the @NHL's #HockeyIsForEveryone Month, the Leafs are hosting our @YouCanPlayTeam Night at tonight's game to promote inclusion, equality and respect in the hockey community.



Learn more >> https://t.co/5bcHHUPtFI | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/XPSC1KMZd5 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 25, 2019

The NHL has been inconsistent in handing down penalties for homophobic behavior. Then-Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw was banned for a playoff game in 2017 and fined $5,000 after using a slur in the penalty box. Later in the playoffs that year, though, the league did not suspend Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf, and fined him only $10,000 for directing an anti-gay remark at an opponent.

