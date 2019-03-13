

The last time a team other than Kansas, Iowa State or Missouri won the Big 12 title was in 2005, when Oklahoma State won the second of its two consecutive championships. Things have obviously changed: The Tigers long ago decamped to the Southeastern Conference, and this year Kansas saw its run of 14 consecutive Big 12 regular season titles end. The Jayhawks won’t be this tournament’s No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the first time since 2004.

This year, second-seeded Texas Tech is seen as the team to beat in Kansas City, and for good reason: Boasting the nation’s top defense, the Red Raiders are the only Big 12 team to reside in the top 10 of both the NET ratings and Ken Pomeroy’s metrics.

All times Eastern.

First round, Wednesday

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-11 this calendar year and are probably the Big 12 team that can least afford an early exit from the tournament. TCU surrendered a 13-point lead and needed a buzzer-beater from JD Miller to win its first matchup with the Cowboys, who then got revenge with a seven-point victory in Stillwater 12 days later.

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 West Virginia, approx. 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

The Sooners seem to be in pretty good shape, bubble-wise, but it should be noted that the Mountaineers scored one of their four conference wins against Oklahoma on Feb. 2. West Virginia last won away from Morgantown on Nov. 18 against Saint Joseph’s, however.

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State vs. TCU-Oklahoma State winner, approx. 3 p.m., ESPN2

Game 5: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma-West Virginia winner, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 6: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas, approx. 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Should the Longhorns lose this game but still squeak into the NCAA tournament, they would become the first team to earn at at-large bid with a .500 overall record and the first with 16 regular season losses. So yeah, a win would be huge here.

Semifinals, Friday

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Final, Saturday

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m., ESPN

