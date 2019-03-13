

Villanova is looking for a fourth Big East tournament title in six years. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A turbulent year in the Big East finally reached some semblance of normalcy when defending national champion Villanova won the regular season for the fifth time in six years and earned the top seed in the league tournament, which kicks off Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

This year, even the Wildcats weathered bumps along the way. Villanova went 13-5 in the conference but lost back-to-back Big East games for the first time since 2013 and ended the season losing five of its last eight. Coach Jay Wright’s guys nearly lost the regular season title to Marquette, which went 12-6 and looked poised to knock the Wildcats off their pedestal until the Golden Eagles lost their final four games to finish as the tournament’s No. 2 seed.

No. 3 Seton Hall — which redeemed itself with wins over ranked Marquette and Villanova to close out the season after losing to St. John’s and Georgetown — and No. 4 Xavier round out the top seeds. Both went 9-9 in the conference.

As to which team should be considered the tournament’s favorite, good luck making a pick. Villanova is well-suited to make a run for its fourth Big East tournament title in six years, with unanimous first-team all-Big East selections Phil Booth and Eric Paschall leading the way. But if we learned one thing from the regular season, it’s that no team is infallible.

All times Eastern.

First round, Wednesday

Game 1: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler, 7 p.m., FS1

Coach Ed Cooley’s Friars swept Butler this season, with the second win coming just four days before this tournament matchup. The Friars should receive a shot of much-needed confidence from Saturday’s result, draining 11 three-pointers and playing with a precision on offense they’d missed most of this season — Providence’s first since the Big East’s reconfiguration in which it didn’t win at least 10 regular season conference games.

Game 2: No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 DePaul, approx. 9:30 p.m., FS1

St. John’s and DePaul both find themselves playing on the first night of the Big East tournament for the fourth year in a row. That fact is a little harder for St. John’s to swallow, after the Red Storm proved it was capable of knocking off the Big East’s elite in a pair of wins over ranked Marquette, a pair of wins over Creighton and a win over ranked Villanova. St. John’s guard Justin Simon was named Big East defensive player of the year on Monday and guard Shamorie Ponds was named first-team all-Big East after finishing as the conference’s third-leading scorer, averaging 19.8 points per game. DePaul won both meetings this season, even with Ponds’s 29 points in the second meeting. The junior missed the first game with a sore back.

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. Providence-Butler winner, noon, FS1

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton, approx. 2:30 p.m., FS1

After a disjointed start to the year following former coach Chris Mack’s departure to Louisville, Xavier surprised the rest of the conference when, just 10 days after they lost at Creighton by 22 points, the Musketeers went on a 6-1 run to close the season, with wins over Seton Hall, Villanova and a return game against the Bluejays. Creighton’s offense remains a formidable force and averages 79.3 points per game, the second most in the league behind Georgetown.

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. St. John’s-DePaul winner, 7 p.m., FS1

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown, approx. 9:30 p.m., FS1

The teams split this series, and the difference was night and day. Georgetown played one of its worst games of the year in a 90-75 loss at Seton Hall before rebounding two weeks later to play one of its best, a 77-71 win on senior night in Washington. Coach Patrick Ewing called that March 2 win his favorite of the year, not just because the Hoyas won in double overtime, but because it was their defense (and senior Jessie Govan) that carried them. The key this time for the Hoyas will be keeping their energy high and having enough scoring to counter Myles Powell, who scored 30 points in the first meeting and 35 in the second.

Semifinals, Friday

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 9 p.m., FS1

Final, Saturday

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m., Fox

