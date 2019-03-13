The Big Ten tournament begins Wednesday in Chicago, with Michigan State as the top seed and Purdue as the No. 2 seed. Those teams finished their conference slate with identical 16-4 records to each earn a share of the Big Ten’s regular season title. They will enjoy double byes in the conference tournament, as will Michigan and Wisconsin, who finished No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Meanwhile, Indiana and Ohio State come to Chicago still trying to prove they deserve a spot in the NCAA tournament field.

All times Eastern.

First round, Wednesday

Game 1: No. 12 seed Rutgers vs. No. 13 seed Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

When these two teams played earlier in the year, Rutgers won, 76-69, at home. Nebraska enters having lost 11 of 14 games. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, had an up-and-down year with home wins over Minnesota and Ohio State and road victories at Penn State and Iowa, but they did little against the conference’s elite. Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr., who played at WCAC power St. John’s, ranks third in the Big Ten with 19.1 points per game.

Game 2: No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network

Northwestern had a season to forget, losing 11 of its last 12 games and finishing its Big Ten schedule with just four wins. One of those wins came against Illinois, which evened the season record between the two by beating Northwestern earlier this month. Illini freshman Ayo Dosunmu, who averages 14.1 points per game, has emerged as one of the best newcomers in the league, but like Northwestern, Illinois heads into the postseason in a bit of a slump, having lost five of its last six.

Second round, Thursday

Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana, 12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

This might as well be an NCAA tournament play-in game for Ohio State and Indiana. Both teams are sitting just inside or outside the field in most projections, and a win here could help seal a spot. Indiana lost 12 of 13 during a midseason stretch before turning around to win its last four. Ohio State finished the year with an 8-12 conference record but lost its last three games. Ohio State played without Kaleb Wesson, the team’s leading scorer who violated athletic department policy, in those three losses, but he will return for the Big Ten tournament.

Game 4: No. 5 Maryland vs. Game 1 winner, approx. 3 p.m., Big Ten Network

Maryland barely missed earning a double bye, falling from the No. 4 spot when it lost the tiebreaker to Wisconsin. Instead, the Terrapins will have to first beat either Rutgers or Nebraska to play in the quarterfinals. Maryland beat both those teams by double digits on the road this season. Maryland rode a seven-game winning streak through much of January before its schedule turned toward the tougher Big Ten opponents, which the Terps struggled to get past. The Terps haven’t won a game in the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments since the 2015-16 season.

Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

Penn State likely could outperform their No. 10 seed in this tournament. The Nittany Lions have been a much improved team since the start of February, winning seven of their past 10 games after starting the year 0-10 in conference play. Despite not having winning conference records, both teams have players who could stand out during the tournament: Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey and Penn State’s Lamar Stevens.

Game 6: No. 6 Iowa vs. Game 2 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Iowa faded down the regular season’s homestretch, including an overtime loss to Nebraska in the finale for their fourth straight defeat. Iowa lost five of its last eight games in the regular season, and two of its three wins in that span came on buzzer-beaters against Northwestern and Rutgers. The other came in overtime against Indiana. The Hawkeyes have the conference’s second-best scoring offense (79 points per game) but the second-worst scoring defense (74 points per game).

Quarterfinals, Friday

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 3 winner, 12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Junior point guard Cassius Winston, the Big Ten’s player of the year, leads the conference in assists (7.6 per game) and ranks third in scoring (19 points per game). He excelled even while Michigan State was without two starters, Joshua Langford and Nick Ward. While Langford was lost for the year, Ward could return for the postseason. The Spartans enter the tournament having won seven of their past eight conference games.

Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 3 p.m., Big Ten Network

Wisconsin held on against Ohio State in overtime to finish its regular season, but that game didn’t inspire much confidence for the Badgers. Wisconsin collapsed down the stretch, giving up a second-half lead that was once 23 points. Wisconsin leans on senior Ethan Happ, one of the best big men in the conference who averages 17.8 points per game with 10.4 rebounds. Wisconsin has won five of its last six games, with the lone loss coming in double overtime against Indiana.

Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

Purdue has only lost three games since the beginning of January, and the Boilermakers cruised into the postseason with a schedule that didn’t feature any fellow top-four conference teams in their final 11 games. Carsen Edwards leads the conference in scoring with 23.4 points per game, but he’s taking more shots than other top scorers and shooting just 39 percent from the field. With 9.8 three-pointers per game, Purdue makes more than any other Big Ten team.

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Last year, Michigan won the Big Ten tournament after starting as the No. 5 seed and then went on to reach the national title game, in which it lost to Villanova. While Michigan couldn’t get past Michigan State this season, the Wolverines finished the regular season with just five losses in addition to their perfect nonconference record. Senior guard Charles Matthews hasn’t played since Feb. 24, when he injured his ankle, but others have helped carry the team with poise, including freshman Ignas Brazdeikis, who scores 15 points per game, and junior Zavier Simpson, who averages 6.3 assists per game, the second most in the league.

Semifinals, Saturday

Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., CBS

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 3:30 p.m., CBS

Final, Sunday

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m., CBS

