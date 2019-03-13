

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is leaving New York. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The New York Giants have agreed to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deliberations said Tuesday night.

The Browns will send first- and third-round picks in this year’s draft and safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for Beckham, one of the NFL’s most dynamic players. The trade can become official Wednesday, when the new league year begins.

[The latest free agency updates from around the NFL]

Beckham is the second star wide receiver traded in the past few days. The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed over the weekend to send Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders for third- and fifth-round draft choices.