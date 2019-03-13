

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Tony Sipp #29 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch to relieve Dallas Keuchel #60 in the seventh inning during the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2015 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Washington Nationals have agreed to a major league deal with Tony Sipp, according to a person familiar with the deal, adding a left-handed option to a bullpen that really needed one. The contract is for one year and $1 million, with a mutual option for 2020 with a $250,000 buyout, and will be official once Sipp passes a physical.

Sipp, 35, had a 1.86 ERA in 38⅔ innings with the Houston Astros last year. The Nationals add him just three days after releasing left-handed reliever Sammy Solís, who had been with the organization since 2010 and struggled for most of last year. The release of Solís thinned Washington’s bullpen down to two lefties — closer Sean Doolittle and Matt Grace — making Sipp a logical signing on a low-cost deal. By releasing Solis by this past Saturday, the Nationals saved about $708,000 of the $850,000 they initially agreed to pay him for 2019. That money was then allocated to the 10-year veteran coming off recent success.

The Nationals had downplayed the need for a lefty matchup specialist in recent weeks, but that is what Sipp provides. He held left-handed hitters to a .191 average and .557 OPS in 76 plate appearances last year. Twenty-eight of his 2018 appearances lasted two outs or fewer, showing how the Astros used him in very specific situations. That could be crucial in a division with star left-handed hitters such as Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Atlanta Braves first baseman and New York Mets infielder Robinson Cano. Expect to see a lot of Sipp versus Harper in the coming season.