The Pac-12 has been the nation’s power-conference punching bag this season, and for good reason. Just one team — regular season champion Washington — is seen as an NCAA tournament lock no matter what happens this week in Las Vegas. Perhaps trying to keep all this under wraps, the conference decided to broadcast nine of its 11 conference tournament games on its in-house Pac-12 Network, which is accessible by approximately 15 people nationwide (this is an exaggeration, but not by much).

Of the tournament’s top four seeds, only No. 1 Washington has ever won the event. (The other top seeds include No. 2 Arizona State, No. 3 Utah and No. 4 Oregon State.)

All times Eastern.

First round, Wednesday

Game 1: No. 8 Southern Cal vs. No. 9 Arizona, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 California, approx. 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Stanford, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Washington State, approx. 11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

The Ducks enter on what passes for a heater in the Pac-12, winning four straight to end the regular season, including a victory at Washington in the finale. But would anything but a tournament title get Oregon into the Big Dance? Probably not: The committee likely does not look kindly on teams that lose to Texas Southern at home. Still, the quest to win four games in four nights begins here for the Ducks.

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Game 5: No. 1 Washington vs. Southern Cal-Arizona winner, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 6: No. 4 Oregon State vs. Colorado-Cal winner, approx. 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State vs. UCLA-Stanford winner, approx. 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

The Sun Devils also have a home win over Washington, though that didn’t even count as a Quadrant 1 victory in the eyes of the selection committee. But Arizona State also has beaten Nevada, Mississippi State and Utah State at neutral sites. That’s good. The Sun Devils, though, also lost to Princeton and 11-20 Washington State at home (the latter by 21 points!). They lost to Vanderbilt, which last won a game on New Year’s Eve. That’s . . . less good. The Sun Devils could use a few wins, in other words.

Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Oregon-Washington State winner, approx. 11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Semifinals, Friday

Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 11:30 p.m., ESPN

Final, Saturday

Semifinal winners, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

