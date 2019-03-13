

Jessie Govan is the first Georgetown player voted first-team all-conference since 2015. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Last spring, Jessie Govan was deciding whether to leave college to pursue an NBA career or return for his final season at Georgetown when he was pulled into a pickup game on campus.

A scrappy point guard Coach Patrick Ewing was recruiting was making his official visit to Georgetown, and when James Akinjo and Govan teamed up, it was like someone flipped on a light switch inside Govan’s brain.

“It was different,” Govan said. “We were killing it. I could see the hunger in his eyes, how much he wanted to be better. It was maybe one of the best pickups I’ve had here.”

Govan admits NBA talent evaluators and conversations with his family played the biggest role in his decision to return for his senior season, but the center doesn’t discount how much that spring pickup game weighed on him; he brought it up unprompted when asked about his decision. Govan also made sure to mention the text Akinjo sent the day the point guard committed to Georgetown, when all of a sudden, the freshman was recruiting the senior.

“He definitely made an impact on my decision to return, to get to play with a guard like that,” Govan said. “He just wrote, ‘If you come back, we’re going to make some noise.’”

Akinjo’s promise was hard to ignore for a player who’d never won more than one game in the Big East tournament.

Now, Govan has the chance with Georgetown to do exactly what Akinjo predicted. The sixth-seeded Hoyas will begin their Big East tournament Thursday night against No. 3 seed Seton Hall, with whom they split two games this year.

[Big East tournament schedule and scores]

It’s the first time Georgetown (19-12) has earned a top-six seed and a first-round bye in the league tournament since they were second in 2015, which was also the last time the Hoyas made the NCAA tournament.

At Madison Square Garden, Ewing’s team is looking to make a deep run to shore up an NCAA résumé that most classify as “deep bubble” as major-conference tournaments get underway this week. (The Post’s Patrick Stevens has the Hoyas in the bottom half of the eight teams just on the outside of the tournament field.)

[NCAA tournament bracket projection: Time for the bubble to start boiling]

When asked Monday if he believes his team can go on a streak this week, Ewing said, “I’m hoping,” and referenced Georgetown’s 77-71 win over Seton Hall on March 2 — a game in which Govan scored all of the Hoyas’ 11 points in the second overtime — as evidence of how good his team can be under pressure.

The key this time, according to Ewing, is “energy and effort,” a phrase that’s fast becoming one of the coach’s favorites.

“We’re going to need both, mentally and physically, to be able to come away with a win,” he said.

Govan isn’t the one who sets the tone on court. That job belongs to Georgetown’s three freshmen, Josh LeBlanc, Mac McClung and James Akinjo, who all landed on the Big East all-freshman team this week — just the second time in league history that one team placed three players in the group.

But Govan has always needed help in the noise-making department.

The senior big man from Queens Village, N.Y. is too laid-back by nature to be chatty, always quick with a smile and an encouraging word. On court, he feels little impulse to use words when actions will do just fine.

“I feel like there's no point in talking to someone who, you know — I don't want to sound cocky — who can't really check you,” Govan said. “I don't like talking like that. I let my game to the talking.”

His play spoke loudly this year. Govan led Georgetown with 17.6 points per game (sixth in the Big East) and 7.6 rebounds per game (fifth in the Big East), good enough to make him the first Georgetown player voted first-team all-conference since 2015.

He may be too relaxed for Ewing’s taste, but Govan’s scoring impacts the Hoyas more than anyone other than McClung — the two often work in tandem as the team’s offensive engine.

The second Seton Hall game is a prime example, as is Georgetown’s series against Villanova. Against the Wildcats, Govan was held scoreless and McClung has four in the first game, a loss. He and McClung each had 21 points the second time around to lead the Hoyas to an upset win.

“His role is to be able to do everything. I'm waiting for him to start speaking up … some lead by example, some lead by being vocal, and he's one of those guys, he's so laid back — he's too laid back for me,” Ewing said with a smile.

“He's accomplished a lot, he's been here for four years, he's paid his dues, he could've easily left and been like Marcus [Derrickson] this year. But he came back, and he came back with the goal of trying to improve himself and also improve us. I believe for the most part he has.”

Georgetown has improved enough this season to earn four more conference wins in the regular season than they did in Ewing’s first year. Earning a first-round bye in the league tournament was another good step.

But Govan would like to make a little more noise in the time he has left, as he returns to his home city for one last Big East tournament. His teammates want it for him too.

“Jessie’s amazing,” Akinjo said. “We go as Jessie goes, he’s been great for us. He’s going to be missed next year for sure. But we’re going to try to leave out right, try to get a win in this tournament.”

