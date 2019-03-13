

Linebacker Zach Brown's time with the Redskins has come to an end. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins began to address their salary cap situation Wednesday with the expected releases of linebacker Zach Brown and defensive lineman Stacy McGee, according to a person with knowledge of the cuts who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The two moves open a little more than $8 million in cap space, and the team now has just under $18 million in room, which would rank 22nd in the league according to salary website OverTheCap.com.

The Redskins recently traded for quarterback Case Keenum and agreed to a free agent deal with Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins for six years and $84 million. Both deals can become official at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, so Washington needed to clear some salary cap space first. The Redskins began the day with just under $10 million in cap space, to rank 30th in the NFL.

Brown, 29, had two seasons left on a three-year, $21 million deal signed last offseason, but he fell out of favor with the coaching staff down the stretch of last season and represented an easy way to get some salary cap flexibility. His release provides the Redskins $5.75 million in cap savings, with $3 million in dead money still counting against the salary cap. Brown, who eventually lost his starting job to rookie Shaun Dion Hamilton, said he played through an oblique injury all season. He finished with 96 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack, and was ranked as the fourth-best inside linebacker in statistics website Pro Football Focus’ grades, despite having seemingly taken a step back from his 2017 performance, when he led the team in tackles.

The team saves $2.275 million by releasing McGee, with $2.4 million in dead money. He played just eight games in 2018, recording nine tackles and one sack. He appeared in all 16 games the season before, starting 10.