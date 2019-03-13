Kentucky has won the last four SEC tournament titles and is more or less the co-favorite to win another this week in Nashville, even with starting forward Reid Travis not at full strength. Travis sprained his right knee at Missouri on Feb. 19 and sat out the remainder of the regular season, and Coach John Calipari said this week that he will be on a minutes restriction during tournament play in hopes of returning to full strength for the NCAA tournament.
Tennessee, essentially the other co-favorite, went 4-3 to end the season after its 23-1 start and first No. 1 ranking in 11 years. The Vols and Wildcats seem destined for a semifinal meeting on Saturday after splitting the season series, with both teams scoring blowout wins on their home courts.
LSU is a question mark despite holding the tournament’s top seed. The school suspended Coach Will Wade indefinitely after the transcript of a phone call he had with recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins was revealed last week. Wade referred to guard Javonte Smart during the phone call, and the school held the freshman out of the Tigers’ season finale out of an abundance of caution. It’s unclear whether Smart will be allowed to play this week.
[NCAA tournament bracket projection: Time for the bubble to start boiling]
All times Eastern.
First round, Wednesday
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, approx. 9:30 p.m., SEC Network
[Keep up with the ACC tournament]
Second round, Thursday
Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas, 1 p.m., SEC Network
At 17-14, the Gators have almost no room for error considering only two teams ever have received at-large berths with 15 losses (Vanderbilt in 2017 and Alabama in 2018, and both had 19-15 records).
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. Missouri-Georgia winner, approx. 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC Network
The Rebels are considered to be on the good side of the bubble as the SEC tournament begins. The Crimson Tide is not — its next loss will be its 15th — and could use a few wins in Nashville to bolster a resume that doesn’t have much to recommend it apart from home victories over Kentucky and Mississippi State. Ole Miss won the lone regular season meeting by 21 on Jan. 22.
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M-Vanderbilt winner, approx. 9:30 p.m., SEC Network
[NCAA tournament field: Who's in?]
Quarterfinals, Friday
Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Florida-Arkansas winner, 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Ole Miss-Alabama winner, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m., SEC Network
Semifinals, Saturday
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Final, Sunday
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m., ESPN
Read more college basketball coverage
After backlash, the NCAA tournament selection show is going back to basics
Wofford is such a great basketball story that all we can do is ruin it
Peers praise Hokies Coach Buzz Williams, who continues to get overlooked for ACC honors
He has to come to pass: Murray State’s Ja Morant is college basketball’s assist king
Virginia basketball clinches ACC title share, but honoring Jack Salt was ‘more important’
Maryland’s Ivan Bender makes senior night memorable by proposing to longtime girlfriend