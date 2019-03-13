

Kentucky and Tennessee might meet again, this time in the SEC tournament semifinals (Wade Payne/Associated Press)

Kentucky has won the last four SEC tournament titles and is more or less the co-favorite to win another this week in Nashville, even with starting forward Reid Travis not at full strength. Travis sprained his right knee at Missouri on Feb. 19 and sat out the remainder of the regular season, and Coach John Calipari said this week that he will be on a minutes restriction during tournament play in hopes of returning to full strength for the NCAA tournament.

Tennessee, essentially the other co-favorite, went 4-3 to end the season after its 23-1 start and first No. 1 ranking in 11 years. The Vols and Wildcats seem destined for a semifinal meeting on Saturday after splitting the season series, with both teams scoring blowout wins on their home courts.

LSU is a question mark despite holding the tournament’s top seed. The school suspended Coach Will Wade indefinitely after the transcript of a phone call he had with recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins was revealed last week. Wade referred to guard Javonte Smart during the phone call, and the school held the freshman out of the Tigers’ season finale out of an abundance of caution. It’s unclear whether Smart will be allowed to play this week.

All times Eastern.

First round, Wednesday

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, approx. 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Second round, Thursday

Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas, 1 p.m., SEC Network

At 17-14, the Gators have almost no room for error considering only two teams ever have received at-large berths with 15 losses (Vanderbilt in 2017 and Alabama in 2018, and both had 19-15 records).

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. Missouri-Georgia winner, approx. 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC Network

The Rebels are considered to be on the good side of the bubble as the SEC tournament begins. The Crimson Tide is not — its next loss will be its 15th — and could use a few wins in Nashville to bolster a resume that doesn’t have much to recommend it apart from home victories over Kentucky and Mississippi State. Ole Miss won the lone regular season meeting by 21 on Jan. 22.

Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M-Vanderbilt winner, approx. 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Quarterfinals, Friday

Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Florida-Arkansas winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner, approx. 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Ole Miss-Alabama winner, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Semifinals, Saturday

Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Final, Sunday

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m., ESPN

