CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia basketball players, one by one and scissors in hand, ascended a ladder resting beneath one of the rims on the court at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday to snip the netting following a second straight regular season finishing atop the rugged ACC.

The Cavaliers weren’t about to bask in the accomplishment for long, though. Adding another regular season title, was, after all, only a step in Virginia’s redemption tour. Next on the checklist is repeating as ACC tournament champions this week in Charlotte.

"Like Coach [Tony] Bennett said, this is over an 18-game stretch, to lose only two games, you can’t take that for granted,” junior point guard Ty Jerome said. “You have to be really thankful for that, but we’ve got to stay humble, and we have to know what we’re still trying to do.

“We’re definitely nowhere near our bigger goals yet.”

Top-seeded Virginia (28-2, 16-2) will plays its first game in the ACC tournament in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at Spectrum Center, site of last season’s stunning loss to Maryland-Baltimore County in the NCAA tournament’s round of 64, marking the first time a No. 16 seed had beaten a No. 1.

The second-ranked Cavaliers secured a double bye in the ACC tournament in part by winning eight in a row to close the regular season, with an average margin of victory of more than 13 points in those games. Two of those triumphs came against ranked opponents, including toppling No. 3 North Carolina on the road, 69-61.

“We talk about it all the time. It’s 40-minute territory,” Bennett said of moving on to the postseason. “This is the test. Possessions matter. Consistency over 18 games; now you’re in situations where it’s one and done. A hot team, matchup, you’ve just got to be ready to go, and that’s a different kind of challenge, and hopefully we’ll be ready.”

Perhaps the most notable point of emphasis for Bennett, who on Monday was named ACC coach of the year for the second consecutive season, during the Cavaliers’ closing kick to the regular season has been ball security.

Typically among the most sure-handed teams in the country, Virginia went through an especially careless stretch from late January through early last month when it averaged 13.5 turnovers over four games and dropped to second in the country in turnovers per game behind Michigan.

But the Cavaliers have committed single-digit turnovers in three of their last five games. The other two were blowouts in which Bennett substituted liberally, leading to turnovers from seldom-used players.

“I just feel like we’re playing better,” said sophomore guard-forward De’Andre Hunter, the Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer (15.2 points per game) who was voted ACC defensive player of the year and first-team all-conference. “We’ve been working in practice, and it’s been translating to the game a lot more.”

Virginia committed four turnovers against Louisville, its second fewest in an ACC game this season. Jerome, meantime, contributed 24 points, his most in a conference game this season, on 8-of-14 shooting in addition to six assists and just one turnover.

The second-team all-ACC selection has been working his way back to full health since tweaking his back early in the first half of a 66-65 overtime win against North Carolina State on Jan. 29. Jerome sat out the next game before reentering the lineup against visiting Duke on Feb. 9 in an 81-71 loss.

“I think he’s feeling better,” Bennett said of the Cavaliers’ third-leading scorer. “He’s such a competitor, and I think the crowd gave him some extra juice, and I think he is getting healthier with his back.”

Redshirt senior center Jack Salt also will have had four days to rest his sore back before Virginia plays again. The strapping New Zealander beloved by teammates and coaches for setting hard screens had been a regular starter for much of his career but over the last month has played far less while managing discomfort.

Salt started on Saturday in his final home game but played 11 minutes after being honored in a senior-day ceremony shortly before tip-off.

Salt’s reduced minutes have allowed Jay Huff to flourish in spots coming off the bench. The 7-foot-1 redshirt sophomore made a pair of valuable three-pointers in the second half of the regular season finale and has played at least 13 minutes in five consecutive games, equaling his longest such stretch this season.

“I think that is the key, having different guys at different times,” Bennett said. “That has to happen for us to be successful in single-elimination tournaments now. I think that’s happened at times, when we’ve either been down or needed a boost, it’s been name the guy in the eight-man rotation we’re playing.”

