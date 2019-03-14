

Free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (20) has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears to end his nine-game tenure with the Washington Redskins. The deal was first reported by the NFL Network.

The Redskins traded a fourth-round pick for the one-time Pro Bowler, and he started all nine games after joining the organization. Clinton-Dix was a topic of conversation at Redskins Park on Thursday, as recently signed safety Landon Collins was being officially introduced. Collins and Clinton-Dix were teammates at Alabama, and Collins had said the two had talked earlier in the day, but that was before the signing was announced.

“We’ve got to keep working, go forward,” said Doug Williams, senior vice president of player personnel. “You can’t put on breaks. You’ve still got to go find players. You want a starter [at safety]. You want a starter even if you have to rotate him.”

Clinton-Dix has started every game since early in his rookie season. The 2016 season was his Pro Bowl year, with 79 tackles and a career-high five interceptions. He has received criticism about his physicality, but he’s never recorded fewer than 79 tackles in a season, and has twice reached the 100-tackle plateau.

The Green Bay Packers made the decision that they wouldn’t re-sign Clinton-Dix after this season, and tried to get what they could for him before the trade deadline. The Redskins gave up a fourth-round pick as they tried to add even more juice to a defense that was playing like one of the best in the league at the time.

That was before the team started falling apart due to injuries, and Clinton-Dix struggled during his Washington tenure.

Clinton-Dix seemed to have a decent chance to return to the Redskins, who cut D.J. Swearinger before the season finale and placed Montae Nicholson on the non-football illness list following his arrest on an assault charge. The team needs to add a starter to play alongside Collins and join a safety rotation that Williams said would also include Nicholson and 2018 fourth-round pick Troy Apke this season. But Clinton-Dix ultimately decided to go with the Bears, for a reported one-year contract worth $3.5 million.