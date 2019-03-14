

Landon Collins. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

On Wednesday, the day before his scheduled introductory news conference at Redskins Park, Washington free agent safety signee Landon Collins showed off a signed Sean Taylor No. 21 jersey that Redskins owner Daniel Snyder apparently gave him as a gift.

“Honored by Mr. Snyder aka Dan,” Collins, who has idolized Taylor since high school, wrote on Instagram. “This is unreal. #ripseantaylor.”

Collins was only 13 when Taylor was murdered during a home invasion in 2007, but he’s admired Taylor and patterned his game off the former Redskin since he first saw his highlights as a high school defensive back in Louisiana. Collins said he cried when he learned of Taylor’s death.

Collins wore No. 26 at the University of Alabama, the same number that Taylor wore as a college star at the University of Miami. Before the 2015 NFL draft, Collins said being selected by the Redskins would be a dream, but he wound up with the Giants instead. As a rookie, Collins was originally assigned No. 27 before fellow defensive back Dominique Rogers-Cromartie agreed to switch to No. 41 and give Collins his old No. 21. Taylor wore No. 21 during the final three years of his career with the Redskins after wearing No. 36 as a rookie.

“I feel like that’s the armor,” Collins said of wearing No. 21. “I’m wearing his armor. When I put that number on, I’m always representing him in any form or fashion. I try to do my best by it.”

The Redskins haven’t announced which number Taylor will wear in Washington. No Redskins player has worn No. 21 since Taylor’s death, though ex-Redskins safety Ryan Clark wore those digits in practice as a tribute to his former teammate.

On Instagram, Collins reposted an illustration the NFL tweeted depicting him in a No. 27 Redskins jersey. While recently re-signed running back Adrian Peterson owns No. 26, Collins could opt for Taylor’s rookie number. The No. 36 jersey was most recently worn by fellow safety and Taylor admirer D.J. Swearinger, who was released for insubordination in December.

