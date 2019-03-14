

Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. walks off the United Center court following the Terrapins' 69-61 loss to Nebraska in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — For the third straight season, Maryland’s trip to the Big Ten tournament ended early, this time in a second-round loss to 13th-seeded Nebraska, 69-61, at United Center.

The Terrapins looked lifeless in the first half, offered a brief flurry to start the second, but the Cornhuskers kept finding a counter when they needed it late to extend the Terrapins’ recent run of tournament misery. Maryland hasn’t won a postseason game in March since 2016.

After the Cornhuskers (18-15) built a double-digit lead late in the first half and carried it through much of the second, Maryland finally trimmed the lead to eight with just under four minutes to go and then to six with two minutes left.

But James Palmer Jr., who had a game-high 24 points, then hit a three-pointer, and No. 21 Maryland (22-10) never climbed any closer.

[For Maryland, it's definitely a young man's game]

Down 12 at halftime, the Terps showed some life after the break. They went on a 9-0 run early in the second half, cutting the Huskers’ lead to five, but Nebraska answered with a 9-0 run of its own to erase the Maryland’s efforts.

Bruno Fernando, usually a dominant force in Maryland’s offense, scored a season-low three points on 1-for-4 shooting. Anthony Cowan Jr. led the Terps with 18 points, but the team’s offense was dormant for much of the game.

Maryland is 2-5 in the Big Ten tournament since joining the conference for the 2014-15 season. Coach Mark Turgeon’s postseason record at Maryland dropped to 8-11.

[Jack Salt powers Virginia past N.C. State, into ACC semifinals]

With about eight minutes remaining, Turgeon received a technical foul arguing a no-call when Darryl Morsell missed a layup in transition. Glynn Watson Jr. hit both free throws and then Maryland fouled to make Isaiah Roby’s layup a three-point play. Suddenly, the Terrapins’ nine point deficit swelled to 14.

In the first half, Cowan and Fernando combined for four points and one field goal. As a team, Maryland committed seven turnovers and shot just 29.2 percent from the field, scoring just 20 points through the first 20 minutes.

Even though Nebraska is down to six scholarship players and two walk-ons, the Huskers have looked feisty lately. They closed the regular season with an overtime win over Iowa before handling Rutgers to open the Big Ten tournament.

[Analysis: NCAA tournament bracket projection, key games to shape it]

The Huskers showed again Thursday that they don’t need depth to win. With Palmer’s impressive showing paired with 19 points from Watson and 15 from Roby, the Huskers advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will play No. 4 seed Wisconsin. The last time these two teams played, Maryland held Watson scoreless on 0-for-10 shooting.

Maryland defeated Nebraska twice during the regular season — first a narrow victory at home in early January against a Huskers squad that was healthy and ranked at the time, and then a convincing win on the road again in February that came during Nebraska’s seven-game losing streak.

Less than two minutes into Thursday’s game, Turgeon screamed, “Wake up!” at his players, who began the game scoring just five points in more than six minutes. Nebraska started slowly, too, but the Huskers eventually pulled ahead later in the half on the strength of a 13-2 run. Maryland’s offense never emerged in the half, and even after a few promising moments in the second half, the Huskers made sure Maryland could never find its way back.

Read more on NCAA basketball:

Coach K, Duke aim for another NCAA title in the one-and-done era

Defiant Will Wade asks LSU to ‘stand firm in face of rumors,’ let him coach again

Houston’s Kelvin Sampson outworked his shame

The ACC and the Southern Conference: A tale of two leagues

At end of trying career, Ty Outlaw is getting his reward at Virginia Tech