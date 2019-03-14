

The Wizards have won two in a row, and Ted Leonsis says fans should "just enjoy" it. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Ted Leonsis was making his way toward the exits, smiling after his team’s victorious Wednesday night, when two words stopped him in his tracks.

The Washington Wizards had just won their second consecutive must-win game at home, wearing down the Orlando Magic for a 100-90 win. Fans congregated as close as security allowed them to be near the railing above the path the players walk to get to the locker room. Leonsis, without an entourage of handlers, trailed the taller gentlemen and somehow, over the earsplitting music blasting in the arena, he heard a fan shout: “Fire Ernie!”

Leonsis stopped, found the heckler — 21-year-old Virginia Tech student Bastel Nooristany — and clapped back. Leonsis didn’t go to the dark side like New York Knicks owner James Dolan who banished a heckling fan for life Saturday night. Instead, he offered some advice.

“Just enjoy the win!” Leonsis said to Nooristany.

Both men — the majority owner who often hears the refrain of criticism directed at his team’s president, Ernie Grunfeld, and the Wizards fan who was shocked he actually got the attention of a billionaire — grinned during what appeared to be a lighthearted exchange that lasted no more than 10 seconds. If anyone captured the moment on video, it will likely not go viral (as Dolan’s exchange did) due to the civility of the confrontation, but this week, Leonsis’s words could be a new hashtag on the team’s social media account.

The Wizards (29-39), gaining in the standings despite the fan base imploring the team not to, are forcing the pro-tanker crowd to just enjoy these wins. Although Washington could not make up ground on the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, who also won Wednesday night, the team moved closer to overtaking the Magic by pulling within 1½ games of ninth place.

Wednesday night was exceptional in the sense that two teams fighting for the final playoff spot played as unaesthetic a game as possible in the middle of March.

Four of the Wizards’ starters combined for six made shots.

The Magic (31-38) scored 16 points in the fourth quarter.

“Being able to get stops,” Wizards guard Bradley Beal said, crediting his team. “In the fourth they did a good job of executing offense and getting some offensive rebounds. I think the difference was just limiting those things: guarding guys, keeping guys out the paint, contesting shots and limiting the shots they were getting out.”

Washington deserved credit: The team shot 50 percent in the fourth quarter while playing strong defense. Of course, Orlando’s inability to make a shot had something to do with the remedial fourth quarter. The Magic went through three dry spells of roughly two minutes each without a field goal while mostly playing against Washington’s bench.

“It just seemed like we couldn’t get anything going,” Magic forward Aaron Gordon said of his team’s offensive rhythm.

No matter how the game looked, the Wizards earned their desired result because they were the better, deeper team. Although every starter except Beal (23 points on 10-of-22 shooting) had an off night, the Wizards’ second unit with Troy Brown Jr., Chasson Randle, Thomas Bryant and Jabari Parker carried the team.

“Some days it’s kind of like that. That’s one of those things you have to be ready when your number’s called,” Brown said. “Everybody’s not going to have a good game every day. For us, we have a really good bench, and so for us to come out there and do what we did tonight and be the backbone of this win today, I felt like it was great for the team.”

Bryant bounced back from an uncharacteristic low-energy performance Monday by finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Parker had 19 points and nine rebounds.

The low-scoring game aside, the players enjoyed the win — even if it wasn’t enough to placate a fan like Nooristany, who dropped about $20 for his lower bowl ticket and really, truly didn’t want to see this particular result.

“Hell no,” Nooristany responded when asked if he wanted to see the Wizards press for the playoffs.

After the postgame exchange, Nooristany turned away, beaming and boasting to his cousin that he just had a moment with Leonsis.

“Did you see that?” Nooristany said to Aimal Benawa.

Leonsis, unfazed, headed to the media room for a soft drink.

