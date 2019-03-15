

Tyreek Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery in 2015, though the conviction was later dismissed after he completed probation. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly is involved in an investigation of a battery incident against his 3-year-old son.

The Kansas City Star reported that it had obtained a police report from the Overland Park (Kan.) Police Department listing a juvenile as the victim and Hill’s fiancee as a person involved. The Star also reported that the incident involved the couple’s son and that Hill had not been charged with a crime as of Friday afternoon.

“The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill,” the Chiefs said in their statement to the Star. “We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”

Hill was dismissed from the football team at Oklahoma State after being arrested in a domestic violence case. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and was given three years probation, and the conviction was dismissed after he completed his probation. Hill was accused at the time of punching and choking his pregnant girlfriend.