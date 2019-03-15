

Maurice Joseph went 44-57 in three seasons at George Washington. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

George Washington fired men’s basketball coach Maurice Joseph on Friday, one day after the Colonials’ season ended with a loss to George Mason in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

“This is a difficult day because Maurice has led this program with high integrity and has always been a great representative of George Washington University,” Athletic Director Tanya Vogel said in a statement. “He has been a part of our staff for eight seasons, earning a degree and meeting his wife, Kristen, a fellow GW graduate here. We hope they will always feel like a part of our family.”

Just three seasons removed from an National Invitation Tournament championship, GW finished the season at 9-24, its fewest wins since 2007-08 and the second-most losses in program history after a 1-27 campaign in 1988-89.

Joseph, 33, was promoted to coach of the Colonials upon the firing of Mike Lonergan less than two months before the 2016-17 season began, the program thrown into turmoil amid an investigation into whether Lonergan verbally abused his players and made inappropriate remarks about then-Athletic Director Patrick Nero. Serving as interim coach that first season, Joseph led GW to a 20-15 record and a berth in the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament thanks in part to the efforts of future NBA players Tyler Cavanaugh and Yuta Watanabe, both of whom were brought to Foggy Bottom by Lonergan.

GW signed Joseph, one of the youngest coaches in the country, to a five-year contract after that season, but the Colonials saw their victory totals dwindle to 15 in 2017-18 and then nine this past season, when the Colonials went just 4-14 in Atlantic 10 play in what was considered a down year for the conference.

As of Friday, they ranked 289th out of 353 Division I teams in Ken Pomeroy’s statistical-based rankings, the worst in the Atlantic 10. It was the first time since 2000 — the first year Pomeroy tabulated his rankings — that the Colonials finished 200th or worse.

More stats:

GW is 318th in field goal percentage at 41.2%

326th in rebounding margin at -4.3,

330th in scoring margin at -8.0

306th in total rebounds at 958 total

325 in offensive rebounds at 7.83 per game

294th in assist-TO ratio at 0.88

324th in win-percentage at 27.6 — Daniel Frank (@n1a2v3y4) March 7, 2019

Attendance at Smith Center also fell 16 percent between Joseph’s first season and his last.

“This decision was necessary because we are not reaching our full potential on the court,” Vogel said. “Our university leadership and I have high expectations for what this program can achieve in the near future. We will move forward with a national search for our new head coach who will help us get back to competing for Atlantic 10 Championships and being in the conversation for NCAA bids on a regular basis.”

Read more on college basketball:

Forget the shoes: Zion Williamson is nearly perfect in return from injury

Florida State grinds past Virginia Tech in overtime of ACC tournament quarterfinal

George Mason gets scare from GW but advances in Atlantic 10 tournament

Iowa routs Illinois, advances to meet Michigan in Big Ten tournament

Jack Salt’s career game leads Virginia past N.C. State, into ACC tournament semifinals

Defiant Will Wade asks LSU to ‘stand firm in the face of rumors’ and let him coach again