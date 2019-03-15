

Michael A. Taylor will get an MRI on his left knee and hip after sliding to make a catch on Thursday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Matt Adams, a slugging first baseman, has 34 career appearances in left field and will make another one Friday in the Washington Nationals’ spring training exhibition against the New York Mets.

That could seem unnecessary on a team with 20-year-old left fielder Juan Soto, a defensively versatile Victor Robles, an even more defensively versatile Michael A. Taylor and Howie Kendrick, a veteran utility man who can play the corners. But the Nationals’ outfield depth has been sapped in recent weeks, most recently when Taylor was injured making a diving catch against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Taylor will get an MRI on his left knee and hip Friday morning, and was slowly walking with a slight limp. Kendrick remains day-to-day with a mild left hamstring strain; he fielded ground balls on Thursday and is not yet running at full speed.

The Nationals are, accordingly, beginning to test just how many outfield options they have.

“We’re going to play Adams in left, [Wilmer] Difo is going to play outfield in the coming days, because you’re correct, there’s no outfield depth,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Friday morning. “Adams, as you know, he can play left field and Difo is going to play center field, left field, both in the next few days, and I think he can do it.”

Martinez hopes Taylor is out for just a few days, though he was worried after seeing how hard Taylor fell. Martinez and head athletic trainer Paul Lessard ran out of the dugout to tend to him, and Taylor stayed in for one more hitter before he exited the game. His fall took a big chunk of grass out of the Twins’ outfield in Fort Myers, and Taylor said Friday morning that his cleat did get caught. The divot was made by his knee when it banged into the ground.

Taylor implemented a new swing this spring — no more stride, shorter to the ball — and the results have been encouraging. He has been competing for starts with Robles, the Nationals’ 21-year-old top prospect, and his offensive tweaks came after a rough end to 2018. But now Taylor has to get healthy with Opening Day less than two weeks away. If he is not the starting center fielder, a spot that looks to be Robles’s to lose, Martinez needs Taylor as a fourth option to manage Robles’s workload and spell Eaton.

“I think in the moment, when your blood’s flowing, you don’t necessarily feel everything,” Taylor said of why he stayed in Thursday’s game for an extra hitter. “After I stood around for a little while, it just started to stiffen up, my knee and hip. It didn’t seem like the time to push it right there.”

If the MRI results aren’t good, and Taylor needs any amount of time to rehab in Florida, Martinez may need to get creative. Martinez said Friday that he’s optimistic Kendrick will be ready to start the year, but he still needs to get at-bats and see how sprinting feels. Kendrick missed almost all of 2018 with a torn right Achilles and, after a speedy recovery, was feeling great before hurting his hamstring on March 5. Martinez said on March 8 that he did not expect Kendrick to spring for another 10 to 12 days. The Nationals open season against the Mets on March 28.

After Taylor and Kendrick, the outfield situation gets much fuzzier. Adams made 12 starts in left for Washington last season, and 18 with the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves in 2017. Difo, who Martinez has touted as a “Super Utility” player, has some outfield experience and will be tested in center and left soon. Adrian Sanchez, another utility player, started in left field this past Sunday and could be a last-ditch option. And the Nationals have 24-year-old Andrew Stevenson, who can play all three outfield spots but is unlikely to make the 25-man roster unless these injuries linger.

Depth will not be a problem if they don’t, as Taylor and Kendrick provide more than enough for a very talented outfield. The Nationals are hoping they don’t need to use Adams, Difo or Stevenson as fill-ins once the regular season comes around. The results of Taylor’s MRI could dictate whether that will be necessary.

“He’s pretty sore,” Martinez said of Taylor. “So they’re going to get an MRI on his knee and hip so we’ll see what happens.”