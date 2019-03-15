

Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs last season after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman last February. (Kelvin Kuo)

The NFL has suspended running back Kareem Hunt, now with the Cleveland Browns, for eight games under its personal conduct policy.

Hunt, a former NFL rushing champion, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last season after video became public that showed him shoving and kicking a woman during an incident in a Cleveland hotel last February.

Hunt was not charged with a crime, but the personal conduct policy empowers the league to suspend him if it believes one is warranted based on the results of its investigation.

He was signed by the Browns earlier this offseason and placed on the commissioner’s exempt list pending the league’s decision on a suspension.

The suspension is without pay and takes effect at the outset of next season. The league also cited an incident in which Hunt was involved last summer at a resort in Ohio as factoring into the discipline decision. Hunt reportedly punched a man in the face in that incident.

The NFL said its disciplinary ruling “followed a detailed investigation by the NFL, which included reviewing available law enforcement records, video and electronic communications, interviews with numerous witnesses, and multiple interviews with Hunt.”

Hunt said in a written statement released by the Browns that he met last week with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and respects the ruling.

“I want to again apologize for my actions last year,” Hunt said. “I know that my behavior hurt a lot of people, and I again apologize to them. I respect the league’s decision on discipline, and I appreciate the time I spent with Commissioner Goodell last week. I’m grateful for my time with the Browns over the last month and thankful to all the people in the organization that have welcomed me. I also appreciate all of the support I received from my union through this process. My commitment to earning the trust of the league, my teammates, the organization and this community through my actions will continue, and I understand there is a lot of hard work ahead of me before I’m able to fully return to playing the game I love.”

In announcing the suspension, the league said: “Hunt has advised the league office that he accepts responsibility for his conduct and the discipline that has been imposed. He has committed to take advantage of available resources to help him grow personally and as a member of the Cleveland community, and to live up to his obligations as an NFL player.”

This story will be updated.

