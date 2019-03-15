

The Washington Justice make their entrance into Blizzard Arena. (Robert Paul/Robert Paul)

AUSTIN — The Overwatch League’s groundbreaking vision for competitive video gaming will soon become a reality, as the esports league announced Friday its teams will begin play in their assigned local markets beginning in 2020. The Overwatch League will become the first major esports league to feature a city-based, home-and-away model for its competitions. If successful, the dynamic has the potential to recalibrate how esports leagues operate.

Centered around weekly matches between teams competing in the sci-fi shooter game, the Overwatch League (OWL) was the first esports league to attach individual franchises to cities. Whereas most esports leagues hold competitions either exclusively online or gather their teams in a neutral venue, the Overwatch League’s home-and-away format will require teams to travel around the globe for road games next season. For the first two seasons the league has held its regular season matches at Blizzard Arena, a 450-seat facility in Burbank, Calif.

Following the framework of traditional sports leagues and attaching franchises to specific cities around the globe has been a defining characteristic of the OWL since its founding by game publisher Blizzard Entertainment in 2017. The rationale was to provide a more familiar dynamic that would foster support from casual fans who might be more likely to support a team representing their hometown. It was also envisioned as a way to bring the esports market to regional corporate partners on a local level, providing another revenue opportunity.

Enthusiasm for the regionalized revenue model, as well as solid viewership and growth in the league’s first season, has been a driving factor behind franchise prices rising from $20 million for the inaugural season teams to between $35 million and $60 million during the league’s most recent round of expansion.

The new format could provide a road map for leagues centered around other game titles. Activision is already bringing the franchise dynamic to its Call of Duty World League, with Overwatch League owners getting the first rights to purchase teams for a reported $25 million. Such sales would further buoy the growing esports industry, which is projected to surpass $1 billion this year, according to research firm Newzoo .

Michael Pachter, an esports and gaming market analyst who works as the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, believes the model could also be brought to the League of Legends Championship Series, a more established league operated by game publisher Riot that features a more robust fan base than the OWL.

“If the OWL model works, I think other game developers will emulate it, since Activision, the league owner, gets to sell franchises and gets to keep half of the advertising revenue,” Pachter said. “If it doesn’t work, other models will continue to be tested.”

The model does present significant logistical issues regarding travel, which the OWL will now have to navigate. The league currently consists of 20 teams, with four based in China, another in South Korea and two more in Europe. Even the North American franchises span the continent from Vancouver to Florida, making travel costs a significant challenge. So, too, could be the toll such travel takes on players. No major professional sports league operates regular season events across three continents, as the OWL plans.

The league held last year’s inaugural Grand Finals in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, selling approximately 18,000 tickets over the two-day event.

With a start date in place, the teams must now find suitable facilities to act as their home venues. Several cities, including the District — home to the OWL’s Washington Justice — Dallas and Orlando have recently opened esports-specific arenas that could provide the desired combination of technological infrastructure and seating capacity. No team has yet announced a home venue.

The OWL will provide a small dose of its home-game dynamic during its 2019 season. The first of the so-called “homestand weekend” matches is slated for the Dallas area April 27-28 at the Allen Event Center, with a capacity of 7,000. Two more events will be held later this year in Atlanta and downtown Los Angeles. Tickets for the Dallas event start at $35.

Pachter believes the challenge facing the OWL’s continued growth extends beyond resonating in its assigned markets, particularly regarding acquiring new fans.

“It’s far from clear that the OWL model works,” Pachter said. “The ‘payoff’ for the owners is to drive huge audiences, and the game is behind a paywall [retailing for around $40], so it will be hard to get a gigantic fan base until the game is more accessible.

“I think it’s a complicated endeavor for viewers even if they play, but it’s impossible to follow if the viewer hasn’t played the game. I think that OWL viewing is similar to golf: If you play, it makes sense to you; if you don’t, it’s a snooze to watch.”