

Le Moyne College basketball coach Patrick Beilein gives instructions to guard Malik Gardner. (Greg Wall / Courtesy of Le Moyne College)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Patrick Beilein leans back in the chair behind his desk and looks at the sterile walls around him. Every time his eyes wander, he sees a racquet on the ground, a reminder of his father, John. Not John Beilein the elite basketball coach. John Beilein the elite racquetball player.

“My dad was a big racquetball player here back in the day,” said Patrick, the head coach of Division II Le Moyne College. “I play a bunch of the old-time guys here around 11 a.m. It’s a good workout. They say my dad was quite the player.”

His father stops at quite. “I was average,” the elder Beilein said this week. “But if I was 39 again, I could probably beat him good.”

Patrick, 35, admits he’s neither the same racquetball player nor basketball coach as his dad, who played 50 to 100 times per year when he was Le Moyne’s men’s basketball coach. Patrick holds that job now, with the same racquetball hobby, same two-guard offense, same obsession with film study, and the same sideline demeanor — sleeves rolled up, hands on the hips.

John, who began his career coaching junior varsity, is now in his 12th season as coach at Michigan, having reached the championship game of the NCAA tournament twice in the past six years. He tries to mentor and inspire Patrick, who tagged along for long bus rides and sat courtside for his dad’s games when John himself was at Le Moyne in the 1980s.

For the third straight March, they’ll coach in their respective NCAA tournaments. John’s 10th-ranked Michigan Wolverines (26-5) first tip off Friday night in the Big Ten tournament, while Patrick’s Le Moyne Dolphins play Saturday in the Division II NCAA tournament.

“I respect the way he’s gone through the ranks, starting with at a low level and sacrificing so much,” Patrick said. “I’ll always appreciate that. He didn't have a mentor that I'm lucky to have in him. I’ll never be the coach he is, but if I can get to half of what he’s done, that’s good for me.”



John and Patrick Beilein. (Photo by Greg Wall / Courtesy of Le Moyne College)

With his dad at Le Moyne, Patrick fell in love with basketball. He played for him at West Virginia, decided he wanted to coach, and he ended up in the same place his father’s career took off. Patrick declined a spot on his dad’s Michigan staff because he wanted to run his own program. He has developed his own philosophies, but he’s modeled his style after his father — from how they cut film to how they hit corners on the racquetball court to the drills they lead in practice.

As a kid, Patrick watched near the team bench, mesmerized by the game but, mostly, his dad. Once, when his father was berating an official over a call, Patrick went out and held onto his father’s leg. That was rare, though, because he learned quickly from his dad that maintaining ease on the sideline beat the alternative.

“The game’s about teaching,” John related to Patrick.

They have done a lot of that. At Le Moyne, the elder Beilein fell in love with film. He realized how important keen attention to every practice or game could help him understand a team. At Michigan, he takes an hour to cut his own tape. Patrick mimics him, setting up shop on his MacBook to break down every practice and game himself. Many coaches see it as a waste of time, too mundane, and they’d rather delegate the task to interns or the video staff. Not the Beileins.

“Dad always says, ‘Watch the whole game, no matter the score,’” Patrick said. “It gives us a good feel for the game.”

John also told him what to look for in recruits — high IQ, the ability to pass and shoot, all things their systems hinge on — and how to run an offense: read-and-react attacks with two guards, a big in the high post and a lot of movement away from the ball.

Still, Patrick wants to forge ahead on his own, taking to heart his father’s mind-set: Coach your team, and don’t worry about anyone else.

Patrick has turned down multiple Division I jobs while waiting for the right role. John points out he already leads the family in Division II tournament appearances: This will be his third, to John’s one.

All these years later, John, 66, gets more nervous watching his son’s team than his own. He texts Patrick good luck, logs onto his Apple TV account or laptop, and watches anxiously with his wife, Kathleen. He asks for a box score after every game and texts or calls Patrick with a couple of observations.

“I don’t tell him how to coach,” John said. “I’m proud of him for the man and coach he’s become. When there was a spot on my staff, we talked about him coming here, and we agreed he should run his own team. That will allow him to be himself, not live with my name attached to him. He can go out and make his own name.”