

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has come out of retirement to sign with the Washington Redskins. (Seth Wenig, File)

The Washington Redskins signed cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Friday, the team announced, after a courtship that began last year. The two parties agreed to a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, although the financial compensation was not immediately made available.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, decided to retire from the NFL in October while holding a backup role with the Oakland Raiders. He played 11 seasons, splitting time among the Cardinals, Eagles, Broncos and Giants in addition to the Raiders. Rodgers-Cromartie interviewed with the Redskins in person last offseason and left without a deal before eventually signing with the Raiders.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound cornerback has two Pro Bowls on his resume, and his 30 career interceptions ranks 30th among active players. Rodgers-Cromartie went to Instagram to announce his retirement, saying he was “at peace” with his decision.

He added a new post Friday, calling his return to the NFL with Washington a “blessing.” He added: “now watch me work.”

The Redskins didn’t have much depth at cornerback in 2018, and were severely affected when starter Quinton Dunbar missed a large portion of the season with a nerve issue in his leg. Rookies Greg Stroman and Danny Johnson were forced into action and were inconsistent, as rookie corners tend to be. Stroman was a seventh-round pick and Johnson was signed as an undrafted free agent.

Josh Norman remains the starter opposite Dunbar. Fabian Moreau was the team’s slot corner last season before the Dunbar injury pushed him back outside, and the coaching staff expressed excitement over his work from that position.

The signing of Rodgers-Cromartie reunites him with new Redskins safety Landon Collins, after the two played together with the Giants from 2015 to 2017.

