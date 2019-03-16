

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year contract worth $88 million. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

NFL fans love free agency. You can hear it on sports talk radio all the time. Whenever a big-name player becomes available, fans imagine how they would fit with their favorite teams. They applaud the aggressiveness of major signings, and feel as though they are adding Pro Bowl players who will take their team closer to the Super Bowl.

But as exciting as things may be right now for fans of big spenders like the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders, there often is a big price to becoming the “winners” of NFL free agency. And it’s rare that the cost actually pays off.

To be clear, sometimes the high-priced approach has worked. After the Denver Broncos lost the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks following the 2013 season, John Elway hit free agency hard and two years later delivered a Super Bowl victory. Just last season, the Chicago Bears got to 12-4 after spending nearly $125 million in free agency.

But in most cases, free agency turns out to be a costly fling. Consider the following:

Of the 49 highest-paid players in 2016 free agency, only 14 remain on the teams that signed them.

Of the 60 highest-paid players in 2017 free agency, only 22 remain.

Of players from the 2018 free agent class who received $5 million per year or more, 14 are already no longer with the teams that signed them.

In fact, the entire 2018 unrestricted free agent class produced just two Pro Bowlers last season, and neither was a starter — special teamers Andre Roberts (Jets, now with the Bills) and Michael Thomas (Giants). Colts tight end Eric Ebron and Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey also made it, but they were street free agents, not unrestricted.

As the first wave of free agency heated up this year, so did the casualty list of past free agent classes. Carolina Panthers cut left tackle Matt Kalil, who signed a five-year, $55 million contract in 2017. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who signed a three-year, $35 million contract in 2017. Running back Isaiah Crowell (New York Jets) and defensive end Adrian Clayborn (New England Patriots) were 2018 free agent signings who were released late this week. The Giants and Browns — before agreeing on the Odell Beckham Jr. mega-trade — swapped the second-highest paid free agent of 2016 (Olivier Vernon) for the sixth-highest paid free agent of 2017 (Kevin Zeitler).

What’s behind the lack of success for most big-name signings? For starters, the pool of young players becoming eligible for free agency has shrunk over the last several years. With teams more likely than in the past to either cut or trade a player who is still on his rookie deal, fewer are making it to free agency at the end of their first contracts. The 2016 free agency class had 66 draft choices whose four-year deals have expired. That number was 61 in 2017, 62 in 2018 and dropped to 51 this year.

That, combined with teams being far more reluctant to give players other than quarterbacks or offensive linemen third contracts, due to the injury risk, led to a free agency class this year that most considered to be below-average.

A smaller supply of quality free agents drives up the price on the best available options, which is why within the last week we’ve seen record-setting deals, like the Raiders making Trent Brown the biggest offensive line contract in history at $16.5 million per year, and the Jets making C.J. Mosley the highest-paid inside linebacker at $17.5 million per year.

Deals of that size raise both stakes and expectations, and make it more likely teams will move on if things don’t go well. General managers have also gotten better about limiting guarantees to the first two years, allowing teams an out before Year 3 if a player doesn’t meet expectations.

But perhaps the most fascinating thing about these megadeals is that they’re all done over the phone. This year, the majority of agreements took place before free agency officially opened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Think about it: There are no player visits. There are no physicals until the player signs the contract. In many cases, teams are dishing out $10 million-plus per year for players they’ve never met with before.

There are still some very good players among this year’s free agents, and it wouldn’t surprise at all for guys like Jets running back Le’Veon Bell and Ravens safety Earl Thomas to become Pro Bowlers this season. Certainly, at least some teams will see a boost from their high-priced acquisitions.

But every GM who dished out a big contract this week needs to beware: In NFL free agency, there are more failures than successes.

