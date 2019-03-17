

Bucknell's Abby Kapp, right, fouls American's Katie Marenyi. (Chris Szagola/Associated Press)

LEWISBURG, Pa.— For all the accomplishments the seniors on the American women’s basketball team had enjoyed in their careers, including winning a Patriot League championship last season, winning on Bucknell’s home floor was something they’d never experienced.

They had suffered painful losses in rowdy Sojka Pavilion over the years, in overtime and in the postseason, but they had a final chance to get that elusive victory here against the Bison in the Patriot League championship game on Sunday afternoon.

That history, coupled with a chance to go the NCAA tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history, made it all the more painful for the Eagles’ veterans after a 66-54 loss. They were forced to stay on the court and watch Bucknell celebrate, with fans throwing confetti and tournament officials handing the championship hardware to the Bison, who rattled American early and dominated on the interior to secure their second league title in three years.

“It feels good that we put ourselves in this position. I knew it was going to be tough,” American Coach Megan Gebbia said. “Obviously, you’re at their home floor and this senior class hasn’t won here, so you hope that’s not in the back of their heads. But it could be.”

American (22-10) will be able to look back on a string of accomplishments this season, and it will likely earn an at-large bid to the National Invitation Tournament this week. But the Eagles will have to wonder what could have been on Sunday had they not started so slowly — missing eight of their first nine shots — or if they could have mustered more resistance on the boards, where they were out-rebounded, 40-23.

Bucknell (28-5) was able to contain American’s star center Cecily Carl. The Patriot League Player of the Year scored 16 points but was limited to 10 shots from the field, making six. She was hounded at every turn by Bucknell senior center Kaitlyn Slagus, who besides good defense also finished with 23 points and seven rebounds en route to winning the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award.

“Slagus is a good defender. She basically stuck to me like glue on the three-point line. Just trying to get open was difficult,” said Carl, who also earned all-tournament team honors.

American overcame its slow start and trailed 27-24 at half, showing the same resilience it did throughout the season while dealing with the pressure of defending its Patriot League title.

“With all due respect to our conference, I don’t know if there has been a better coaching job in the country than what Megan [Gebbia] did this year,” Bucknell Coach Aaron Roussell said.

The Eagles had lost five straight games during a span between late December into January, capped with a 15-point loss to Bucknell on January 3 in this building. They responded with 15 straight wins — a streak that ended with another loss to the Bison, a 65-64 thriller that spoiled American’s Senior Day on March 2.

Still, the Eagles were confident they could get over the hump in the third meeting.

“I like to say that a lot teams can’t beat other teams three times in a season, because it’s really difficult to do that,” said Carl, who opened the second half with a pair of buckets before watching Bucknell take control with an 8-0 burst. After American pulled within 49-43 early in the fourth quarter, Slagus hit a step-back three-pointer that ignited the home crowd. Bucknell shot 48 percent from the field and made seven three-pointers.

“This is our last chance playing at Sojka. We didn’t want to go out any other way,” Slagus said.

American, again showing its resiliency, responded with three consecutive three-pointers, including one from Carl and guard Kaitlyn Marenyi (12 points), that cut Bucknell’s lead to four with just over three minutes remaining. Despite shooting just 37.5 percent from the field — those three-pointers were the only American made from long range all day — the Eagles were in striking distance late. But it couldn’t score on its next three possessions, nor could it stop Bucknell, which came away with two critical offensive rebounds that led to free throws to seal the game.

Gebbia told her team it simply didn’t play well enough to win this championship game, but she consoled her players by reminding them that they will likely extend their season in the NIT. She would her players a day to decompress from this latest loss on Bucknell’s home floor.

“We came in with the same confidence we would have if we were playing anybody else on their home floor, or on our home floor,” Carl said. “We would have come in the same way.”