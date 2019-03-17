

Ryan Fitzpatrick is moving south, to Miami. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

For Miami, Ryan Tannehill is out, Ryan Fitzpatrick is in.

Fitzpatrick, the man behind Fitzmagic last season in Tampa Bay, has reached agreement with the Dolphins, who last week traded Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans after seven seasons. The Dolphins met with Teddy Bridgewater last week, but he chose to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN, Fitzpatrick agreed to a two-year deal.

With Jameis Winston suspended three games at the start of the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Fitzpatrick was the starter and passed for eight touchdowns in winning the first two games. He then threw three touchdown passes — and three interceptions — in a Week 3 loss. The following week, he was benched as Winston returned and the Buccaneers lost to the Chicago Bears.

With Winston benched at the season’s midpoint, Fitzpatrick made three more starts, then was benched the rest of the way as Tampa Bay finished 5-11. Fitzpatrick completed 164-of-246 passes for 2,366 yards and 17 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick, 36, joins David Fales and Luke Falk on the Dolphins roster and now has played for three of the four AFC East teams, missing only the New England Patriots on his personal tour of the division. Besides the Bucs, he has played for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, then-St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Titans and Houston Texans.

