

Maryland's Jalen Smith (25) blocks a shot by Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Chicago. (Kiichiro Sato)

The Maryland men’s basketball team earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament and will open play on Thursday against the winner of the play-in game between No. 11 seeds Belmont and Temple.

The winner of the East Region game in Jacksonville will advance to face the winner of the game between No. 3 LSU and No. 14 Yale.

The Terrapins (22-10) exceeded many preseason predictions — some of which them as a lower seed or not in the tournament at all — in advancing to the 68-team tournament for the fourth time in five years. But they enter having lost three of their past four games, including a disappointing showing in the Big Ten tournament. Maryland, the No. 5 seed in Chicago, lost in its first game to 13th-seeded Nebraska, extending a postseason losing streak. Maryland hasn’t won a Big Ten or NCAA tournament game since 2016.

After the loss in the conference tournament, the Maryland players tried to shift their focus toward the NCAA tournament, finding some comfort in knowing they had another postseason opportunity, unlike last season when the early exit ended Maryland’s season.

“We’ve got to stick together,” sophomore forward Bruno Fernando said in Chicago. “We’ve got to keep saying positive things to each other and we’ve got to look forward to what we’ve got next. We’ve got more games coming up. We’ve got to make sure we don’t have the same experience we have here when we go to play in the next game.”

Maryland started to slip in tournament projections late in the season, thanks to a road loss against Penn State and then the Big Ten tournament defeat to the Cornhuskers. The Terps also failed boost their résumé in two attempts against Michigan — first on the road when they came within three points of the Wolverines late in the second half, then at home when they took a brief lead in the second half but couldn’t hold on.

After a seven-game winning streak beginning Dec. 29, the Terps faced more top-tier conference opponents down the stretch and won just five of nine regular season games after Feb. 1. Maryland’s best win this season was a 70-56 decision over visiting Purdue when the Terps allowed only 18 points in the second half against a team that earned a No. XX seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Terrapins missed the tournament last year after a 19-13 season and just eight wins in conference play. Anthony Cowan Jr. is the only player in the eight-man rotation who has played in an NCAA tournament game. After Maryland’s loss in the conference tournament, Cowan said the postseason drought weighs on him

After Maryland hired Coach Mark Turgeon before the 2011-12 season, the Terps did not make it to the tournament for three straight years. Turgeon has since brought his team to four of the last five but advanced to the Sweet 16 only once. That 2016 appearance in the regional semifinal marked the first time Maryland made it that far in the tournament since 2003, the year after the school won a national title.

Previously in Turgeon’s tenure, Maryland has earned a No. 4 seed in 2015, No. 5 seed in 2016 and No. 6 seed in 2017. The last time Maryland received the 6-seed, the team lost in the first round against Xavier.

But for at least the next week, this year’s tournament will be the focus, as these players try reverse the Terps’ troubling postseason trend, one that was as visible as ever just a few days ago in Chicago.

