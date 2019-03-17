

Kyle Ahrens (left) is consoled by Matt McQuaid after Ahrens was injured in the first half of the Big Ten tournament championship game against Michigan. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

Michigan State’s Kyle Ahrens wept as he lay on the floor, his teammates also shedding tears, as Coach Tom Izzo consoled him during the first half of the Big Ten tournament championship game Sunday in the United Center.

Ahrens had come down awkwardly and painfully, suffering what at first appeared to be a serious injury to his left ankle. Trainers and medical personnel immobilized his lower leg in an air cast and lifted him onto a stretcher as the Spartans gathered round. He was taken inside for preliminary X-rays that, CBS’s Tracy Wolfson reported, were negative. He was wearing a boot and was on crutches.

Tom Izzo consoles Kyle Ahrens before he is taken out on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/xkBFqEX0Ya — MLive (@MLive) March 17, 2019

“That’s part of the sport,” Izzo told Wolfson as the first half ended. “I feel bad for Kyle.”

Ahrens suffered the injury with about four minutes left in the half, landing on another player’s foot. Izzo and Nick Ward were in tears as players gathered around him. Ahrens patted his chest as he looked to his family members behind the Michigan State bench.

Ahrens has overcome a number of injuries, including breaks to both legs and his thumb in high school. At Michigan State, he has twice had foot surgery and has been dealing with a back injury this season.

