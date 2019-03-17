

Montez Sweat had an eye-popping 40-yard performance during the scouting combine earlier this month. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Montez Sweat, the defensive end who blew away observers at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month with his speed and performance, has a heart condition, according to the NFL Network, that was not publicly known before the combine.

Doctors cleared him to participate after determining that his condition, details of which were not disclosed because of HIPAA, was low-risk, the network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

“Because of privacy issues we are not allowed to comment specifically,” his agents said in a statement to the network, “but I will tell you that this is not news. Montez is the same person that was medically cleared to play and dominate the SEC, the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine. No change in health and no change in domination!”

Sweat, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 260 pounds, most likely vaulted into a top 10 pick with his performance at the combine, where he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash that is a record for defensive linemen.

