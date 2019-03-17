The NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket will be unveiled on CBS starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time. Read on for the key questions leading up to the announcement as well as our latest projected March Madness bracket.

It’s finally here. College basketball’s version of Christmas morning, only the present gets opened in the evening. From there, it’s a three-week sprint to the finish, a 68-team field narrowed to one team snipping nets on April 8 in Minneapolis.

Here are things to look for from the selection committee’s verdict later in the day.

Let’s start with everyone’s favorite question: Who will be the No. 1 seeds?

Bank on Duke and Virginia landing on the top line, with some combination of Gonzaga, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina and Tennessee occupying the other two spots. The three leftovers plus Michigan figure to account for all the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds when the field is unveiled.

Read more below, but I’m projecting the committee selects Duke, Virginia, Gonzaga and Tennessee.

[Come Selection Sunday, some argue ACC should be No. 1 times three]

What’s the impact of the NET rankings?

The tournament selection committee’s new ranking metric — the NCAA Evaluation Tool, a moniker that probably wasn’t focus-group tested — does what its name suggests. Will the committee use it as a tool to sort the field, as it did with the NET’s predecessor, the much-maligned Rating Percentage Index? If so, the data inputs will be different, but the outputs will be scrutinized the same. Or will the NET have value on its own? That would be an added wrinkle.

How many teams outside the power conferences will land at-large berths?

For each of the last three years, the number of at-larges outside the top seven leagues (Power Five plus the Big East and the American) has held steady at three.

This time around, Gonzaga (West Coast), Nevada (Mountain West) and Virginia Commonwealth (Atlantic 10) were bumped into the at-large field. That will probably be it, unless a team like Belmont is unexpectedly included as well.

[Jerry Brewer: Feeling shaky about Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament? Remember, no program is more solid.]

Could a team with a bad record receive an at-large nod?

Say hello to 17-15 Indiana, which went 6-9 in Quadrant 1 games and managed a sweep of Michigan State in the regular season. The committee’s love for high-end victories means the Hoosiers have some noteworthy assets heading into the selection show.

There’s also 16-16 Texas, but its profile is a bit weaker than the Hoosiers’. Plus, there’s never been a .500 team picked as an at-large, and while there’s no specific rule against it, the Longhorns’ record doesn’t help them out much.

Will a poor nonconference schedule relegate N.C. State to the NIT?

“Poor” might not do the Wolfpack’s schedule justice. N.C. State ranks dead last nationally in nonconference strength of schedule, and no team with a strength of schedule worse than No. 250 since Air Force in 2006 has landed an double-digit seed as an at-large.

The Wolfpack (No. 353 of 353) might be pegged as a No. 9 or No. 10 seed. Or it could miss the field. Kevin Keatts’s team will be one of the more interesting groups to keep an eye on tonight.

Whatever the at-large field is, it’s basically set already. The last week produced three bid snatchers — Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference, Oregon in the Pac-12 and whoever claims the Atlantic 10 on Sunday. The next few hours could produce some fun games, but they won’t lead to much movement in the bracket.

Sunday’s conference title games

Ivy final: Harvard at Yale (noon, ESPN2)

One-bid territory. Yale has greater seeding upside than the Crimson, but expect the Ancient Eight winner to land as a 13, 14 or 15 seed.

Atlantic 10 final: St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis (1, CBS)

It’s actually the lower conference seed (Saint Louis) with a higher ceiling for its NCAA tournament seeding. The A-10 champ is likely to wind up as a No. 13 or No. 14 seed.

SEC final: Auburn vs. Tennessee (1, ESPN)

Tennessee could be playing for a No. 1 seed. Or it might have one already locked up, meaning this game might not matter much at all. Sunday title games can be odd that way. Auburn looks like it’s solidly in the No. 5-6 range.

Sun Belt final: Georgia State vs. Texas-Arlington (2, ESPN2)

Georgia State is pegged as a No. 14 seed with a win. Texas-Arlington, which made its only NCAA trip in 2008, would be more likely to land as a No. 15 seed.

American Athletic final: Cincinnati vs. Houston (3:15, ESPN)

Both teams are solidly in the field — Houston around the No. 3 line, Cincinnati maybe a No. 6 or No. 7 — and this game shouldn’t have a major bracket impact.

Big Ten final: Michigan vs. Michigan State (3:30, CBS)

For the third time in 22 days, the in-state rivals meet. Michigan State took the two regular season games, and both teams look like they’ll be No. 2 seed regardless of how this game shakes out.

Field notes

Last four included: Ohio State, Indiana, TCU, Arizona State

First four on the outside: St. John’s, Texas, Creighton, Clemson

Next four on the outside: Alabama, Temple, Belmont (NIT automatic qualifier), Nebraska

Moving in: N.C. Central, Oregon, St. Bonaventure

Moving out: Davidson, Norfolk State, St. John’s

Conference call: Big Ten (9), ACC (8), Big 12 (7), SEC (7), American Athletic (3), Big East (3), Pac-12 (3), Atlantic 10 (2), Mountain West (2), West Coast (2)

Bracket projection

East Region vs. Midwest, South vs. West

East Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) ACC/Duke vs. (16) BIG SOUTH/Gardner-Webb

(8) Baylor vs. (9) Minnesota

Hartford, Conn.

(5) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (12) Ohio State-TCU winner

(4) LSU vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Tulsa

(3) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (14) SUN BELT/Georgia State

(6) Nevada vs. (11) WEST COAST/Saint Mary’s

Des Moines

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Oklahoma

(2) Michigan vs. (15) MISSOURI VALLEY/Bradley

Duke takes over as the No. 1 overall seed. Its profile is pretty comparable to Virginia’s, and the two head-to-head victories over the Cavaliers might be the difference here. … Villanova ending up in Hartford would be a case of something turning out exactly the way everyone thought it would back in November, only with some unanticipated detours along the way. …

Houston looks like a rock-solid No. 3 seed regardless of how the midafternoon AAC title game works out. … Nevada remains one of the toughest teams to evaluate. If there’s any team in this projection that ends up being overseeded by night’s end, there’s a good chance it’s the Wolf Pack.

Midwest Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) SEC/Tennessee vs. (16) SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Prairie View A&M

(8) SOUTHERN/Wofford vs. (9) Syracuse

San Jose

(5) Kansas State vs. (12) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

Tulsa

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) HORIZON/Northern Kentucky

(6) Mississippi State vs. (11) Arizona State-Indiana winner

Jacksonville, Fla.

(7) Maryland vs. (10) Central Florida

(2) North Carolina vs. (15) SOUTHLAND/Abilene Christian

Tennessee or North Carolina for the last No. 1 seed? Or maybe the conference tournament doesn’t mean much and it is Kentucky. In the end, we’re still talking about 1s and 2s. … There are worse deep sleepers than Big West champ UC Irvine, which is 30-5, has won 16 in a row and claimed nine of its last 10 by double figures . ..

The argument for Indiana is the six Quadrant 1 victories. The argument for Arizona State is some good neutral-site triumphs (Mississippi State and Utah State) and an 11-6 mark against the top two quadrants. The argument against Indiana is the 17-15 record, and the argument against Arizona State is four(!) losses to the bottom two quadrants. … The last team out of the field is St. John’s, which has some commendable victories but does not do well in the NET and several other metrics on the team sheets.

South Region

Columbus, Ohio

(1) Virginia vs. winner of (16) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona vs. NORTHEAST/Fairleigh Dickinson

(8) Iowa vs. (9) Florida

San Jose

(5) MID-AMERICAN/Buffalo vs. (12) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State

(4) Kansas vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/Old Dominion

Hartford, Conn.

(3) Purdue vs. (14) ATLANTIC 10/St. Bonaventure

(6) Marquette vs. (11) N.C. State

Columbus, Ohio

(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) PAC-12/Oregon

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) PATRIOT/Colgate

Placing Virginia in Columbus provides the dual benefit of a site with a No. 1 seed close to Dayton. It’s a drive of a little more than an hour between the two Ohio cities. … Kansas gets bumped to the West Coast after Iowa State ran the table at the Big 12 tournament. …

Old Dominion is in the tournament for the first time since 2011 after winning Conference USA. Jeff Jones becomes the first coach to take three schools from Maryland, D.C. and Virginia to the NCAA tournament; he also got Virginia and American there. … N.C. State is the last team projected to avoid Dayton, but the Wolfpack’s nonconference strength of schedule remains a cause for concern.

West Region

Salt Lake City

(1) Gonzaga vs. winner of (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/N.C. Central vs. SUMMIT/North Dakota State

(8) Mississippi vs. (9) Washington

Salt Lake City

(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

(4) BIG 12/Iowa State vs. (13) COLONIAL/Northeastern

Jacksonville, Fla.

(3) Florida State vs. (14) IVY/Yale

(6) Auburn vs. (11) MOUNTAIN WEST/Utah State

Des Moines

(7) Seton Hall vs. (10) VCU

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) BIG SKY/Montana

Washington and VCU are both sneaky vulnerable after conference tournament losses. Both should still get in, probably in the range of a 9 or 10 seed, but they don’t look that much better on paper than the teams at the edge of the field. … Iowa State earned a place on the No. 4 line with its work at the Big 12 tournament. Victories over Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas will do that. …

Utah State left no doubt about its postseason worthiness with an impressive run to the Mountain West title. The Aggies are not a team anyone will want to see this week. … Michigan State might have a case for a No. 1 seed, but the Spartans are safely in the top eight regardless of how things go today.

