

Phillies fans were furious after a pitch by Trent Thornton left Bryce Harper writing in pain. (Yong Kim / The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

An errant pitch left Philadelphia Phillies fans hurling dire threats and garden-variety invective at Trent Thornton after he struck the ankle of their prized free agent Bryce Harper mere days into his career in Philly.

Harper, the team’s $330 million man, directed a few choice words of his own at the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher as he sat holding his right ankle in the batter’s box Friday. Most of the fan threats came via social media, but some fans were yelling that they hoped Thornton died as he left the field, according to Canada’s SportsNet. One user tweeted a threat about “ending your miserable life.”

“I can see how people get upset, of course,” Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo said. “[Harper’s] a star. The kid’s not going to hit him, for sure. There’s no reason to. There’s no history. There’s no nothing. Hopefully those people that are sending [Thornton] messages stop because it wasn’t on purpose at all and everybody knows it.”

Thornton, making only his fifth spring training outing, is trying for a bullpen spot after being acquired from Houston in the Aledmys Diaz deal and said he was “amped up” facing Harper for the first time. “It was a 1-1 count and I was trying to go in on a fastball, and I just kind of yanked it a little bit,” Thornton said (via Sportsnet). “It got away from me, and unfortunately it hit him. I mean, is wasn’t intentional at all. My phone’s blowing up right now … and, I’m trying to deal with it.

“I mean, I was amped up. It’s the first time I ever faced him and I wanted my stuff to be good. I threw him a good curveball and he swung through it, so I wanted to set it up again with an inside fastball.”

Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar urged Thornton to report the threats to Major League Baseball. As for Harper, he escaped serious injury, suffering what X-rays revealed to be a bruise from the 96-mph pitch that left him day-to-day. Harper was confident Saturday that he’d be ready by Opening Day on March 28. He played catch Saturday and worked out in the weight room, experiencing what Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler said was “minimal” swelling.

The injury is a setback for Harper, who admitted he has not gotten his timing down yet. Asked if he thought he’d dodged a bullet, Harper, who is hitless in only 10 plate appearances in four spring games, replied, “I wish I would’ve dodged the baseball. It definitely could’ve been a lot worse.”

Read more from The Post:

Selection Sunday: The ACC’s Duke, North Carolina and Virginia could all get No. 1 seeds

Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith return to March Madness. Their lack of preparation will rile up some people.

When a reporter wouldn’t hype Bradley’s “brand,” the school tried to pull his media credential