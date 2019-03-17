

"Incredible regular season, incredible year for these guys," Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said of his Cavaliers, who earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Nearly a year after being on the wrong end of a historic upset, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s first crack at NCAA tournament redemption came into focus on Sunday night when the field of 68 was announced.

The Cavaliers learned they are the No. 1 seed in the South Region and will face No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb in Columbia, S.C., on Friday in the round of 64.

The top overall seed was awarded to Duke. The Blue Devils, fresh off winning the ACC tournament on Saturday night by beating Florida State, will play in the East Region. The fourth-seeded Seminoles bounced top-seeded Virginia (29-3) from the ACC tournament in the semifinals on Friday night in Charlotte.

"I mean, I think we know what we have to do to be successful,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “You know it’s a one-game tournament. You just go 1-0. That’s always the way, but these guys have show when we’re right, and we’re efficient offensively and hard to score against, we play at a very high level.”

Virginia is making its sixth consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament and seventh in 10 seasons under Bennett.

The Cavaliers are a No. 1 seed for a second consecutive season and for the third time in four seasons. Last season they secured the No. 1 overall seed but lost to Maryland-Baltimore County, 74-54, in the round of 64.

The stunning result at Spectrum Center marked the first time a No. 1 seed had lost to a No. 16 in NCAA tournament history.

"Really excited to play and very happy that nobody’s hurt,” said Virginia guard Kyle Guy, who leads the Cavaliers in scoring (15.6 points per game) and was voted to the all-ACC first team. “And every loss we have ever taken, we learn from it and just excited to play.”

The enthusiasm for this season’s NCAA tournament is elevated for Virginia given that sophomore guard-forward De’Andre Hunter is healthy. The ACC defensive player of the year and all-ACC first-team selection this season did not play in the loss to UMBC because of a broken left wrist.

The injury occurred in the ACC tournament semifinals when Hunter braced himself as he fell on the court at Barclays Center.

With their most NBA-ready player, the Cavaliers shot just 18 percent from three-point range and permitted the Retrievers to shoot 12 of 24 from beyond the arc and 54 percent overall.

Hunter, a projected lottery pick who has drawn comparisons to the Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard, is second on Virginia in scoring (15.1) and rebounding (5.0) this season.

“These guys have been so sound and smart all year,” Bennett said. “But we also realize that we’re susceptible as every team is in this tournament, and sometimes that’s as valuable to know instead of thinking you’re invincible, so hopefully if we play well, we can go 1-0, and then we’ll address the next one.”

The Cavaliers enter the NCAA tournament having won nine of 10 and capturing the ACC regular season championship for a second straight year. The only schools that have beaten Virginia this season are Duke and Florida State, which dealt the Cavaliers their third loss, 69-59 on Friday.

But Virginia players blunted their disappointment by pointing to last season when the Cavaliers beat North Carolina to win the ACC tournament only to bow out of the NCAA tournament in ignominious fashion.

"I remember we cut down the nets in the ACC tournament last year,” said Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome, a second-team all-ACC selection, “and we didn’t like the way our season ended, so it’s just about trying to figure out how much better we can get from now to” the NCAA tournament.

Jerome in particular has been in somewhat of a funk recently. The junior who has been on the mend from an ailing back over the past six weeks shot 5 for 24 (20.8 percent) during the ACC tournament and combined to score 12 points over two games.

The Cavaliers did get a lift offensively from an unlikely source, Jack Salt. The redshirt senior from New Zealand had a career-high 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting in a 76-56 triumph the ACC tournament quarterfinals against North Carolina State on Thursday afternoon.

Salt followed that performance with eight points in the semifinals for the highest scoring two-game stretch of his career.

“Incredible regular season, incredible year for these guys,” said Bennett, the ACC coach of the year. “Now we go into another tournament. We always talk about it. It’s 40-minute territory. That’s kind of what we have been talking about, and if you’re not sharp for the majority of those minutes or possessions, you get beat.

“And then you’re out of the tournament.”

