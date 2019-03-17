

"I've never commented on jobs. I don't think that's appropriate by our kids," Virginia Tech Coach Buzz Williams said in addressing reports linking him to the vacancy at Texas A&M, where he served as an assistant from 2004 through '06. (Chuck Burton)

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team continued an unprecedented run of success under Coach Buzz Williams by securing a berth in the NCAA tournament for a program-record third straight season when the field of 68 was announced on Sunday.

Now the Hokies, who received a No. 4 seed in the East Region, also must deal with the potential distraction of Williams being linked to the head-coaching vacancy at Texas A&M, according to multiple published reports, following the dismissal of Billy Kennedy on Friday.

Virginia Tech will play 13th-seeded Saint Louis on Friday in San Jose in the round of 64. It’s the highest the Hokies have been seeded in the NCAA tournament under Williams.

"I’ve never commented on jobs,” Williams, an Aggies assistant from 2004 through ’06, said on Wednesday after the Hokies beat Miami, 71-56, in the second round of the ACC tournament in Charlotte. “I don’t think that’s appropriate by our kids. Where I’m employed, that’s just — I can’t control what people say.

"I’ve got to make sure I’m doing my best with these guys.”

Williams, who three years ago received a contract extension through 2022-23, certainly has done that during his five seasons in Blacksburg, Va., including directing the Hokies to a 24-8 record this season, one win short of matching the program record for victories.

Virginia Tech also finished fifth in the ACC. It was the highest finish in the conference for the Hokies since 2010-11 despite a roster that has been incomplete for the entire season, most notably with the absence of senior point guard Justin Robinson.

The Hokies’ career leader in assists has missed essentially the last 11 games in a row with a foot ailment. Robinson, a Manassas native, received a ceremonial start on senior day at Cassell Coliseum, playing one second in an 84-79 win against the Hurricanes on March 8.

Williams had announced Robinson would not be available for the ACC tournament, and it was unclear at the time if he would be able to play in the NCAA tournament.

But Robinson indicated on Wednesday in the locker room following the victory over Miami he would be back for the NCAA tournament, although Williams since has not provided confirmation.

"He’s making progress,” Williams said. “Similar to any athlete, you have to continue to make progress, and that progress is based on the doctor’s timeline. He has met each passing phase. We took pictures of [his foot] last Friday before we played our last home game. Those pictures determined that he couldn’t play.

"So God’s the ultimate healer, and we’re praying that it works.”

The Hokies still were able to upset visiting Duke, the NCAA tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, 77-72, on Feb. 26 even without Robinson, underscoring the outstanding coaching job on the part of Williams this season.

Williams at times has deployed a rotation of six regulars with just eight scholarship players after Chris Clarke was dismissed from the team before the season for undisclosed violations and Landers Nolley did not play because of NCAA-related academic clearance issues.

Clarke led Virginia Tech in rebounding last season and had been among the most athletic players on the roster. Nolley, meantime, was the Virginia Tech’s top freshman recruit.

Forward P.J. Horne, a top reserve, also missed six games with a leg injury and played just four minutes in a 65-63 overtime loss to Florida State on Thursday in the ACC semifinals.

Sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker led Virginia Tech with 21 points against the Seminoles, who reached the ACC tournament championship game, losing to Duke, 73-63, on Saturday night.

Alexander-Walker, a projected first-round pick in the NBA draft, has been the primary ballhandler in place of Robinson.

"I mean, I thank God for the opportunity. It’s a chance to go dancing,” Alexander-Walker said. “I mean when you think about how many NCAA teams there are, and you break it down, and it’s like, ‘Okay, we are one of those people that get a chance to play in an event like that,’ that’s stories I can take on for life.”

The Hokies are seeking their first NCAA tournament victory under Williams and first overall since 2006-07.

Last season as No. 8 seed Virginia Tech lost to ninth-seeded Alabama, 86-83, in the round of 64.

"I just learned not to be so uptight,” Hokies senior guard Ahmed Hill said of previous NCAA tournament experiences. “I just learned go out there and have fun. It’s a game, and you know you need to win, but you can’t stress it too much.”

