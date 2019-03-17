

Mar 16, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) scores a goal on Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) in the first half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke/Usa Today Sports)

The pregame belonged to Nick Rimando,

The game belonged to Wayne Rooney.

A cold night that began with a ceremony honoring Real Salt Lake’s retiring goalkeeper turned into a celebration of D.C. United’s English superstar, who posted his first MLS hat trick and added an assist during a 5-0 demolition Saturday before 17,190 at Audi Field.

The visitors were reduced to nine players following two red cards, and United took full advantage by stretching a two-goal halftime lead into one of the most lopsided results in club history.

Lucas Rodriguez and Ulises Segura also scored for United (2-0-1), which extended its regular season unbeaten streak to 13.

Scoreless in the first two matches, Rooney converted a penalty kick in the 34th minute and scored from close range seven minutes later. He added his third on a breathtaking team build-up then served a corner kick to Rodriguez for a wicked volley from the top of the box.

Rimando, who anchored United’s last championship 15 years ago, was under siege all night.

In a pregame ceremony, D.C. Coach Ben Olsen and General Manager Dave Kasper presented him with a framed jersey from his United tenure (2002-06). The crowd offered cheers, a chant and a banner.

United then ruined his night.

Olsen retained the same starting lineup from the first two matches, a victory against defending champion Atlanta and a draw at New York City FC.

United took some time to find its rhythm, but once it did, Real Salt Lake was chasing shadows. D.C. began peppering the penalty area with threatening service and piercing the visitors’ bending resistance.

After both teams missed quality chances from close range, United seized control with two goals in short order.

It began with Rooney’s penalty kick past Rimando, who has excelled in his career at stopping the 12-yard attempts. Rimando went one way, Rooney went the other.

What led to the penalty kick, however, did not sit well with Real Salt Lake. A step inside the penalty area, Marcelo Silva stepped on Paul Arriola’s right ankle just after the D.C. winger had released the ball. Referee David Gantar did not whistle a foul, but while Arriola received treatment, he checked video replay and awarded the penalty.

Seven minutes later, United’s high pressure yielded the second goal. Leonardo Jara bore down on Aaron Herrera, whose heavy touch relinquished the ball to D.C.'s right back.

Before Real Salt Lake (1-1-1) could regain its shape, Jara supplied the unmarked Rooney in the box. As Rimando charged, Rooney coolly chipped the ball into the net.

Real Salt Lake’s problems deepened during stoppage time when Jefferson Savarino’s raised foot caught Luciano Acosta in the face, prompting Gantar’s red card.

On the ensuing free kick, from almost at the sideline, Rooney’s bid for a first-half hat trick skipped off the top of the crossbar.

Down a player and down two goals, Real Salt Lake tried to force the issue in the second half. United, however, absorbed mild pressure and threatened to put the match away.

Rooney should have done the honors in the 54th minute, but with Rimando at his mercy, the close-range header veered wide.

He made no such mistakes in the 65th, capping a gorgeous build-up.

Junior Moreno won the ball in midfield and fed Acosta, who drew attention centrally and returned it to Moreno rushing the left flank. Moreno’s cross connected with Rooney for a sliding redirect from close range.

Two minutes later, Real Salt Lake had another player dismissed when Silva knocked down the surging Lucas Rodriguez from behind just before entering the penalty area. It was Silva’s second yellow card.

Rodriguez’s tally in 76th minute was a rasping volley, struck with perfect technique, for his first MLS goal. Segura, a second-half sub, put away Moreno’s pass in the 80th.

Rimando’s counterpart, Bill Hamid, was barely bothered in recording his third consecutive shutout.

Notes: United is off next weekend and will visit Orlando City on March 31. ... Moreno (Venezuela) and Arriola (United States) will report for international duty this week. Chris Durkin will join the U.S. under-20 squad in Spain for two friendlies as part of preparations for the U-20 World Cup this summer in Poland. All three will return for the Orlando trip. ... Aston Villa and Bordeaux are among the clubs under consideration for a friendly against United this summer. A proposal to play Monaco fizzled.