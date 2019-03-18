

Joe Snively remembers sitting in his dentist’s waiting room for a routine cleaning before hockey practice when he spotted one of his favorite players, Washington Capitals sniper Alex Ovechkin. Snively snagged his gloves out of the trunk of his parents’ car and asked for a signature. Roughly a decade later, Snively took the first step to perhaps one day becoming teammates with Ovechkin, as the Herndon, Va.-native and coveted undrafted college free agent elected to ink a two-year, entry-level deal with his hometown Capitals beginning next season.

“I mean, you grow up watching the Caps, you dream of playing for them,” Snively said. “It felt really great to sign a contract with the Capitals, but my goal is to play in an NHL game with them, and I’ve still got a lot of work to do before that.”

Snively grew up playing in Washington’s practice facility in Arlington, coming up through the organization’s Little Caps development program. He remembers Brooks Laich joining his youth team for a practice once, and he’s watched the Capitals since their uniform colors were black, gold and teal. He looked up to center Nicklas Backstrom most, awed by his passing and playmaking from the moment the Swede was drafted in 2006. His parents, eye doctors in Vienna, are season ticket-holders, and Snively celebrated Washington’s first Stanley Cup last season like scores of other local fans. He’s evidence of the “Ovechkin Effect,” how the Russian goal-scorer’s arrival has boosted the popularity of the sport.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool for this area, for fans and for kids," Ovechkin said. "They see the progress that hockey did in the United States and, obviously, in D.C. and it’s pretty cool.”

Snively, 23, recorded 36 points (15 goals and 21 assists) in 33 games with Yale this season, and he set a collegiate career high with five power play goals. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound forward led Yale in points in all four years he played there, tallying 58 goals and 81 assists in 129 career NCAA games. Snively was named as a Hobey Baker Award nominee this season, and prior to Yale, Snively played three seasons in the USHL and recorded 125 points (50 goals and 75 assists) in 159 games with Sioux City.

More than 20 NHL teams were reportedly interested in him, though Snively said he only had conversations with five. He’s the second local player to get inked by an NHL team in the past three years; Sam Anas of Potomac, Md., also participated in Little Caps before signing with the Minnesota Wild.

“When the Caps started to become successful, you could just see the amount of people in the local rinks, it started to increase," Snively said. "More kids wanted to play hockey. For sure hockey in general, it became a hockey city. It’s been really cool to witness and be a local [from] Northern Virginia and just see how the hockey community’s just gotten so much bigger.”

Organizational forward depth is a weakness for the Capitals with few high-end prospects in the American Hockey League. Washington signed Shane Gersich and Brian Pinho out of college last season, and Snively could join the Hershey Bears on an amateur tryout agreement this season, though as he’s finishing up his senior year at Yale, he’s unsure if that will conflict with his class and exam schedule. Well-suited for the direction the league is heading, Snively’s best asset is his skating.

With entry-level contracts largely the same from team to team, the Capitals may have had the sentimental advantage in this case.

“Obviously a unique situation with a local kid, which is phenomenal,” Coach Todd Reirden said. "But it’s very competitive to sign those free agents out of college, and we’re fortunate to be able to add someone [who’s] almost like a free player. And just a really great story in terms of being a local player, playing in this rink growing up. To me, he’s [evidence] of generations of players that are starting to come around thanks to Ovechkin and Backstrom and the growth of the organization. It’s going to be fun to watch the next few years the impact that they’ve been able to have on young hockey players and building the game of hockey in the area. It’s just going to keep growing from there from what we were able to accomplish as a team last year. ...

“It’s pretty neat to see it all kind of come full-circle. Happy for Joe and for his family and looking forward to hearing about how he does in Hershey.”