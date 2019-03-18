

Ryan Fitzpatrick knows how to lose with style. (AP) (Mark LoMoglio/AP)

Here are two statements that may very well be related:

On Sunday, shortly after trading away 30-year-old starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill and his 42-46-0 career record, the Dolphins reportedly agreed to terms with 36-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, he of the 50-75-1 career record.

You can’t spell “Ryan Fitzpatrick” without “tank.”

In the wake of the acquisition of Fitzpatrick, as per multiple reports, a widespread interpretation of the move was that the Dolphins probably wouldn’t mind if the notoriously hot-and-cold “Fitzmagic” managed to hit an icy spell in Miami. That way, he could be the team’s “tank commander” — a term borrowed from the NBA, long known for its races to the bottom — and help set up Miami for a high draft pick in 2020.

That’s when Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa first becomes eligible to declare for the NFL draft, and he’s expected to be among the first players taken, if not No. 1 overall. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross “really, really likes” Tagovailoa, the Miami Herald reported in January, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated Sunday that the context for signing Fitzpatrick was the team having “eyes” on adding the Crimson Tide star next year.

And so the Dolphins add former Buccaneers’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick for 2019, with eyes on Alabama QB Tua Tagovaiola for 2020. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2019

The Herald also reported that there is “admiration” in the Dolphins’ organization for Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, another early candidate to go No. 1 in 2020, and that “it will be considered a disappointment” if Miami “doesn’t emerge from the 2020 draft with either of those quarterbacks.”

Of course, there is the matter of the 2019 draft, in which the Dolphins currently hold the 13th pick and could render the 2020 talk irrelevant by taking a quarterback there. However, the team is thought to be committed to a long-term rebuilding plan, in which filling that position right away is not of the upmost priority. In any event, it would be highly unlikely that Miami could land a top quarterback prospect this year, such as Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray or Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, without paying dearly to trade up.

But to get a pick in, say, the top three in 2020, all the Dolphins have to do is lose. A lot. And that’s where Fitzpatrick comes in, at least according to observers such as Herald columnist Armando Salguero, who did not hesitate to fit the signing of the ex-Buccaneer (and -Ram, -Bengal, -Bill, -Titan, -Texan and -Jet) into Miami’s “plan to tank 2019.”

ICYMI...Dolphins sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to start, signaling the plan to tank 2019 is intacthttps://t.co/9D2QhpNkLf — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 17, 2019

Not everyone was sure that Miami’s intentions were so clear, given that Fitzpatrick does at least occasionally get very hot. One prominent example came at the start of last season, when he became the first NFL quarterback to throw for more than 400 yards in three straight games, piling up 11 touchdowns to four interceptions and showing that he could actually manage to lead the Fins to some (possibly unwanted) wins.

Others pointed out that Fitzpatrick, by some statistical measurements, has been superior to Tannehill, so a tank-minded Miami might have been better off just keeping its 2012 first-round pick, or perhaps signing the likes of Blake Bortles. And what of the reports that the Dolphins recently offered a contract to Teddy Bridgewater, before he decided to return to the Saints as Drew Brees’s backup? Would a team intent on losing this season really do that?

Then again, it’s not apparent that Miami made a strong push for Nick Foles, the consensus top free agent quarterback who wound up replacing Bortles in Jacksonville. Nor were the Dolphins in on other big names, such as running back Le’Veon Bell or defensive end Trey Flowers.

Miami, which also released veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola and guard Josh Sitton, has instead seemed content to make smaller, less impactful moves such as adding tight ends Dwayne Allen and Clive Walford.

Oh, and those looking for signs of tanking might have felt they were tipped off as early as last month. That’s when the Dolphins added defensive end Cornelius “Tank” Carradine. Yup, they literally signed a guy who goes by Tank. Fitzpatrick may have been commanding the headlines Sunday, but by comparison, even his name can only hint at his new team’s potential intentions.

Read more from The Post:

Jerry Jones extremely thankful that the Browns took Odell Beckham Jr. out of NFC East

Redskins far from done after opening week of free agency

LeBron James gets criticized — and blocked — in Lakers’ loss to Knicks

Selection Sunday: NCAA tournament bracket revealed