

Georgetown is returning to the NIT for the first time since 2014. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing has said he wants to build his program slowly and surely, step by step. This season, the arrival of three talented freshmen had the Hoyas ahead of schedule in Ewing’s second year and shifting their focus to making the NCAA tournament — a goal that seemed quite a leap.

Georgetown came closer than expected but will end its season in the National Invitation Tournament. The Hoyas (19-13) are the No. 3 seed in their first trip to the NIT since 2014 and will host No. 6 seed Harvard in the first round Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Georgetown did not immediately confirm whether the game would be played on campus. Their usual home court, Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, will host a Washington Capitals game that night.

The Crimson earned its trip to the NIT by virtue of its Ivy League regular season championship, the seventh for the program.

The two programs don’t have much history, though Harvard’s 12th-year coach, Tommy Amaker, is a Falls Church native and attended W.T. Woodson High School. The Hoyas and the Crimson have played only three times — the most recent of which was in 2009, when Jeremy Lin led Harvard with 15 points — and Georgetown has won all three.

The Hoyas have made the NIT finals twice in program history but have never won the tournament.

This year’s NIT will feature four experimental rules modifications, the NCAA announced:

The three-point line will be extended approximately 1 feet 8 inches to the same distance used for international competition (22-1.75).

The free throw lane will be widened from 12 feet to 16 feet to match the width used by the NBA.

The shot clock will reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound instead of 30 seconds.

Team fouls will reset at the 10-minute mark of each half for the purpose of determining free throws and one-and-one free throws will be eliminated. Teams will shoot two bonus free throws after the fifth team foul of each 10-minute segment.

Additionally, teams will be awarded two bonus free throws after the second team foul committed under two minutes remaining in each half if that foul occurs before the fifth team foul of the segment. In each overtime period, team fouls will reset, and teams will shoot two free throws beginning with the fourth team foul or the second team foul committed under two minutes remaining if that comes before the fourth team foul of the overtime period.

The NIT marks Georgetown’s first postseason tournament since the Hoyas made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2015, where it lost to Utah in Portland, Ore. An NIT appearance in 2019 might not be what the Hoyas wanted, but it is another sign of progress under Ewing, who steered Georgetown to a 15-15 record last year, when the team won just five games in the Big East.

This season, with the arrival of Big East freshman of the year James Akinjo and his classmates Mac McClung and Josh LeBlanc, the Hoyas not only won four more conference games than last year, they also pulled off upsets over two top-25 teams in Villanova and Marquette, the first such wins of Ewing’s head-coaching career.

“The difference is the freshmen,” Ewing said last week at the Big East tournament. “The freshmen, they play great. … They had their highs and their lows. For the most part, I thought that they had a great season.”

It was the win over the Golden Eagles that earned Georgetown its first single-round bye into the Big East tournament since 2015. But there, the inconsistency that dogged the Hoyas all season led to an awful showing against Seton Hall that resulted in a 73-57 loss in the quarterfinals.

Still, Georgetown’s long-term prospects are promising. The inability to sustain momentum and focus from one game to the next is hardly a new phenomenon for a young team, and the Hoyas lose just one starter, Jessie Govan, to graduation this year. Govan was Georgetown’s first player to make first-team all-Big East since 2015. The Hoyas also placed Akinjo, McClung and LeBlanc on the Big East All-freshman team for just the second time in conference history that one team had three players earn the honor.

